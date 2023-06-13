Underwood 14 Missouri Valley 0: Class 2A No. 5 Underwood scored eight runs in the fourth inning to end the in five innings by mercy rule and win their seventh straight game.

Garrett Luett went a perfect three for three at bat including a triple. Jack Vanfossan had a home run among two hits and two RBIs and Nick McKenzie also had two hits and a team-leading three RBIs.

Mason Boothby pitched four innings to earn the win and struck out four batters.

Missouri Valley (4-12) 00 0XX X – 0

Underwood (10-2) 024 8XX X – 14

Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 3: The Vikings scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to take a slim 3-2 lead, but the Trojans scored two runs in the top of the seventh to sneak past the Vikes and complete the regular season sweep over AHSTW.

Isaac Wohlhuter had one hit which was a two-RBI single in the seventh to get the win. Cael Corrin, Lincoln Thomas, and Michael Turner also had one hit each and Sean McGee struck out eight in five innings.

Nick Denning led AHSTW with two hits.

Tri-Center (10-5) 001 100 2 – 4

AHSTW (7-5) 002 001 0 – 3

Riverside 7 Audubon 6: The Bulldogs edged past the Wheelers thanks to a key third inning that put them ahead 6-4 lead within the first three innings. The Wheelers tried to creep back and tie the game but scored a run in the sixth to hold off the Wheelers for the win.

Cole Jeppesen, Grady Jeppesen, and Kyler Rieken all had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (4-8) 213 001 0 – 7

Audubon (3-11) 220 011 0 – 6

Treynor 14 Logan- Magnolia 3:The Cardinals scored six combined runs within the first three innings to build an early lead then exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Panthers in six innings.

Ryan Bach led Treynor with three hits and had an RBI as well. Charlie Schrage, Jaxon Schumacher, and Brady Wallace each had two hits and combined for six RBIs. Loeck Helvie led the team with four RBIs to go with one hit and Mason Yochum had a hit as well.

Treynor (8-4) 132 017 X – 14

Logan-Magnolia (5-10) 110 010 X – 3

Sioux City East 10 Lewis Central 3: The Class 3A No. 2 Titans saw a 13-game win streak get snapped as the Black Raiders scored seven unanswered runs through the sixth and seventh inning to top the Titans in Council Bluffs.

Payton Fort was one of six Titans with a hit and had two RBIs as well.

Sioux City East (13-9) 000 302 5 – 10

Lewis Central (13-2) 100 200 0 – 3