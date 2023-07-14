They say the third time's a charm.

With Underwood making its third-ever appearance at the state baseball tournament, the first since 2019, the Eagles head into this year’s tournament and hope to collect their first state title for the program.

After some brief celebration, the Eagles are refocusing for an even bigger prize as they enter the Class 2A state tournament as the No. 2 seed. After a long grind all season long, winning the Western Iowa Conference title, along with district and substate titles, the Eagles are ready to pursue a bigger title.

“This is the third time the program has been here and the fifth time for me, and it’s the same game but a different atmosphere,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “The kids work extremely hard for this chance, and it really speaks volumes of the kids’ commitment despite being multisport athletes, and now they're rewarded with a chance to play on this stage, and, hopefully, we can keep making a run and have a shot at the title game.”

To earn their trip, the Eagles defeated Clarinda 7-1 in Denison, where the offense was clicking for 11. However, it took a key seventh inning where the Eagles plated four runs to pull away with the win.

“We knew they were going to be a good team, and we had to show up and play well,” junior Mason Boothby said. “It feels great to move and do something this school hasn’t done in a few years. Nobody on the team has the experience from 2019’s trip, but we’ve played in Carroll before, and I think we’ll be ready to go.”

Waiting for the Eagles will be No. 7 Williamsburg, who plays in the always challenging WaMac Conference. The Raiders have proven to be a great hitting team as the roster averages out to a .384 batting average.

The Raiders also have a battle-tested pitching staff. One of their leaders being senior Trey O'Neil, who has a team-leading 71 strikeouts. Though the Raiders only are one game above .500, the Eagles are not taking this opponent lightly.

“We’ve played at Merchants once this season, and it’s nice to know the field," Vanfossan said. "It’s a beautiful field, a beautiful complex, and it creates a great atmosphere. At the same time, though, it’s different when you’re on the road playing Kuemper in late May versus a Williamsburg team that’s a legit great team."

Williamsburg plays in a tough, predominantly Class 3A conference in eastern Iowa, the coach said.

"O’Neil seems to be a solid strikeout pitcher," Vanfossan siad. "They were ranked most of the season before hitting a cold spell but then got hot again right in time to make a run here. We got to be ready, and it’s going to come down to who executes more on the offensive and defensive end. It’s a great opportunity for both schools, and we feel good about where we’re at heading into this.”

One game at a time remains as the message within the team, but the goal has shifted. Now that the biggest stage has been reached, the Eagles are looking to make the program’s third-ever trip to state more than just a banner season, but a golden season.

“It feels amazing to earn this,” Luett said. “State is always a great experience, it's just awesome, and we’re happy and excited. We still have to take it one game at a time, but if we can do that, hopefully, we can find ourselves playing in the championship game and then put ourselves in a position to win it.”

Underwood and Williamsburg will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Merchants Park in Carroll.