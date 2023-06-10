Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central used a productive second inning and took advantage of three errors to defeat MOC-Floyd Valley 6-3 in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

“No doubt those first two innings were huge,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “It’s always a good sign when your leadoff hitter starts the game with a single and obviously we were able to score right away, then put up a five spot in the second inning is really nice.

“Logan Manz really turned on a pitch and got it going. We had some other key hits, good at-bats, and against a really good team today, if made a mistake anywhere earlier there things could have really been in jeopardy there at the end, but it was a good strong start.”

The Titans wasted no time taking the lead as Casey Clair broke the ice with an RBI single, but only pushed across the one run to start as was stranded.

The Titans offense, however, broke the floodgates in the second inning as they took advantage of an early error and connected for five hits including a solo homer from Logan Manz and later on a two-RBI single from Jack Doolittle to eventually make it 6-0 after two complete innings.

“I was looking for my pitch on the three-one count and if we get our pitch we’re going to hit it over the fence,” Manz said. “We’ve been working a lot on hitting lately in practice. We knew we’d have a game where we’d hit the ball and we’re finally starting to get our bat going again and are doing pretty good again.”

Manz co-led the Titans with two hits and had an RBI as well.

The Titans wouldn’t connect for another for the rest of the game, but the damage had already been done to the Dutch, and solid pitching from Luke Woltmann started the first two innings and Ty Thomson came in to pitch the final five innings to close out the game.

The duo combined for 11 strikeouts, and allowed six hits on the afternoon.

Though the Dutch pushed three runs across in the bottom of the seventh, but the hole was too deep for the Dutch to fill, as a ground out toward first base ended the rally attempt and sealed the win for LC.

“Defensively we were strong the whole game,” Thomson said. “Felt strong going into the seventh inning too, but they made a couple of great hits and I walked a guy and that costs us a bit, we got the win. That’s what matters.

“Having a big lead going into the seventh is always nice. You can’t let anything get to you when you pitch and overall we held strong and, again got the win.”

“It going to take a top-notch offensive performance to beat the combination of Luke Woltmann and Ty Thomson,” Waters said. “Luke threw two great shutout innings and Ty again came in and slammed the door until that final inning. We had some chances offensively to build on our lead, we just couldn’t get that key hit after the second inning.”

With the win the Titans have now won 13 straight and each one of the games in the streak has seemed to present different challenges. Waters and the Titans are glad to continue the win streak, but the Titans have always thought bigger than a win streak, as they look to keep their momentum going strong into the second half of the regular season

“Win streaks are what they are and they’re a part of the journey, but our goals and overall plan have not changed,” Waters said. “We’re still looking to peak at the right time, get back to the state tournament, and bring home that first state baseball title for the Lewis Central Titans.”

Brady Hetzel had two hits for LC in the win, and Woltman, Doolittle, and Parker Heller all had a hit. Doolittle led the team with two RBIs as well.

Lewis Central will begin a six-game week by hosting a nonconference game against Sioux City East on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

MOC-Floyd Valley (11-4) 000 000 3 – 3

Lewis Central (13-1) 150 000 0 – 6

Other Area Games

Class 2A No. 6 Underwood's two games at Werner Park against Denison-Schleswig and Woodbury Central were canceled due to impending weather.

St. Albert vs Treynor Varsity game was cancelled.