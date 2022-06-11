PREP BASEBALL: Falcons fly past Cardinals; continues to rise with young squad

The St. Albert Falcons connected for 11 hits to roll past Treynor 7-3 at Chuck Wolever Field in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals took an early lead on the Falcons with a pair of runs in the top of the first. However, the Falcons would only allow one more run for the rest of the day to power past the Cardinals.

“We got down early like we have most of the season, but these guys don’t let it bother them,” Falcons Coach Duncan Patterson said. “We stress to the guys not to quit, seven innings a lot of game to play and things are going to happen.

“This team just follows each other, if one of our guys produces, the next guy goes out to add on. They just keep trying to pass the stick down the line.”

Treynor came out strong with two runs in the top of the first, but senior DJ Weilage hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first to get one back.

“I saw the ball high and dry and I nailed it,” Weilage said. “After the home run, the rest of the team got excited and just kept our momentum going.”

After holding the Cards scoreless in the top of the second, the Falcons loaded up the bases in the bottom half of the second with just one out and sophomore Cole Pekney hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2, but would end up stranding the rest after a strikeout and pop fly to end the inning.

The Cards regained the lead 3-2 after a two-out RBI double from senior Kaden Snyder, but the Falcons responded thanks to a two-out two-RBI double from Owen Marshall to give St. Albert its first lead 4-3.

The Falcons were not done yet Pekney connected for his second hit of the day for an RBI single to boost St. Albert’s lead to 5-3. Soon after, Weilage hit his second of the day an RBI single of his own to make it 6-3 Falcons.

“I think this was one of our best games yet this season,” Pekney said. “We still got to clean some things up, but we really hit the ball well and Matthew (Holiday) pitched a good game. It’s a good win, but we’re going to keep working hard because we know there’s still more to be done.”

Weilage would finish the game with a team-high three hits and have two RBIs. Freshman Jeremiah Sherrill, senior Daniel McGrath, and freshman Owen Marshall all had two hits for the Falcons.

The Falcons added to their lead again in the bottom of the sixth when Jerimiah Sherrill hit a one-out RBI single to make it 7-3, which would cap off the scoring for the game.

Junior Jaxon Schumacher led Treynor with three hits and an RBI. Kaden Snyder and Holden Minahan each had two hits for the Cardinals. Snyder also had two RBIs.

After starting the season 0-3. This young Falcons team has been growing fast in Patterson’s eyes. After graduating seven seniors from last year’s Class 1A state championship team, the Falcons prepared plenty of practices to hopefully get the team up to speed quickly, and Patterson has liked the improvement he’s seen.

“They’re starting to believe in each other and that’s the big thing,” Patterson said. “You got to believe in your teammates and push each other. It’s a process, and as young as we are, mistakes are going to happen, but you just have to learn from each mistake and keep getting better each day.

“We’ve been taking baby steps. If we have trouble fielding or throwing from the field we go back to the fundamentals. This team just keeps pushing each other to get better every day, and it’s starting to show.”

St. Albert will be back in action on Monday when they will go to Red Oak for a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Treynor (5-6) 201 000 0 – 3

St. Albert (9-8) 114 001 0 – 7