St. Albert improved to 2-0 on the young season as they won their first road game of the season in Mondamin on Tuesday against West Harrison 10-2.

The Hawkeyes brought in the first run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Falcons would score the next five runs in the game with two in the top of the third and three more in the top of the fifth. The Hawkeyes got a run back in the bottom of the fifth to trim St. Albert’s lead to three runs, but the Falcons pulled away by scoring five more combined runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

Colton Brennan, Brendan Monahan, Jaxson Lehnen, Owen Marshall, and Matthew Holiday all had one hit for the Falcons in the win. Marshall also had three RBIs, Lehnen had two RBIs, while Cael Hobbs, Monahan, and Brennan all had an RBI as well.

St. Albert (2-0) 002 032 3 – 10

West Harrison (4-1) 100 010 0 – 2

Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4: In game one of the dead presidents rivalry, the Lynx held off a late rally from the Yellow Jackets to earn the win.

Bennett Olsen helped lead the Lynx as he was one of four players with a hit and had a team-leading two RBIs. Olsen also pitched for four innings and struck out three batters.

Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 003 101 0 – 5

Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 000 012 1 – 4

Thomas Jefferson 7 Abraham Lincoln 6: The Yellow Jackets trailed 6-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning but rallied back with seven unanswered runs to end the night and earn their first win of the season.

Peyton Steinspring led the Yellow Jacket offense with three hits. Kendall Bell had three RBIs for TJ and Garrett Denman had a hit and two RBIs in the win. Kyle Komor earned the win on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. Zach Lincoln led AL with three hits.

Abraham Lincoln (2-4) 013 110 0 – 6

Thomas Jefferson (1-6) 000 003 4 – 7

Underwood 12 IKM-Manning 0: The Eagles, in their season opener, topped the Wolves in six innings in Manning as they allowed their hosts just one hit on the night.

Jack Vanfossan and Ryker Adair led the Eagle's offense as they were two of four total players with two hits. Adair and Vanfossan also had three RBIs each in the win.

Underwood (1-0) 121 035 X – 11

IKM-Manning (0-2) 000 000 X – 0

AHSTW 5 Audubon 0: The Vikings scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Wheelers and improve to 3-0.

Nick Denning, Brayden Lund, and Aiden Akers combined for a no-hitter against the Wheelers and combined for 15 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Denning, Akers, Braden Fineran, Jacob Coon, and Caleb Hatch all had one hit.

Audubon (2-2) 000 000 0 – 0

AHSTW (3-0) 000 005 0 – 5

Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2: The Panthers handed the Trojans their first loss of the season in Logan as TC was held to just two hits on the day.

Cael Witt and Michael Turner connected for TC’s two hits in the loss.

Tri-Center (2-1) 000 020 0 – 2

Logan-Magnolia (2-2) 011 010 0 – 3

Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5: The Cardinals saw a 5-0 turn into a 6-5 deficit in the sixth inning as they fell in their season opener.

Holden Minahan led Treynor with two hits and four RBIs.

Kuemper Catholic (4-0) 000 402 0 – 6

Treynor (0-1) 023 000 0 – 5