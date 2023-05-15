Last year was a new beginning for Abraham Lincoln baseball as a new coach stepped in as did some promising youth.

This year feels different as a lot of familiar faces return to the diamond. In 2020 and 2021 the Lynx won just nine games each season, in 2022 the Lynx took a big leap with 22 wins and clinched a share of the Missouri River Athletic Conference last season. For 2023, the Lynx have their eyes set on even higher ground.

“We successfully mantled ourselves atop the Missouri River Activities Conference last season,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “We accomplished what we set out to do through a lot of really hard work and dedication from our families, coaches, and players.

“Our preseason parent/player meeting addressed our new expectation which is "Championship Caliber". We will approach each practice, game, drill, meeting, etc. with that same mindset. Our goals are to create the model baseball program in Southwest Iowa. We plan on competing this season for another MRAC title while continuing to lean heavily into individual player development on and off the field.”

Last year marked the first winning season for the Lynx in six years, one may argue the Lynx caught some teams off guard with their new ways last year but know this year there will be no more secrets. After claiming a share of the conference title, the Lynx know there will be a target on their backs this season. Like most good programs, the Lynx are only focused on themselves and improving each week, game by game.

“Each season brings new challenges. New coaches, new players, losing a great group of seniors, having some inexperience at the varsity level but our program prides itself in creating continuity through shared goals, development, expectations, and outcomes. We take each game one pitch and one inning at a time. Our focus is always on the small details so that by the end of the day the bigger picture is much clearer.” Brietzke said.

To build off of last year’s success the Lynx will lean on their seniors and juniors to help take this next step. Fortunately for AL, they have some quality returners back in the fold that are looking to do exactly what last year’s seniors did. To leave this program better than it was before and give the community something to remember them by.

We have a tremendous group of seniors who we will lean on to lead us. They will ultimately create a culture that they want to be remembered for. We're returning some really great ballplayers who racked up some post-season accolades last year. We'll look for all-state third basemen Aidan Martin and all-conference outfielder Braydon Lincoln to pave the way offensively. On the mound, we really like our starting rotation. Zach Lincoln was one of the best right-handed pitchers in Western Iowa last season. He'll be followed up by two really powerful arms in lefty Bennett Olsen and Braydon Lincoln.”

The Lynx’s first game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 as they host a doubleheader against Sioux City North. Game one is set for 4 p.m. and game two will be at 6 p.m.