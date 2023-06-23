Abraham Lincoln’s offense carried themselves to a nonconference win as they connected for 13 hits to beat Glenwood 12-6 at AC Nuckolls Field in Glenwood on Friday night.

“We came in and took care of business,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “We’ve been working really hard in the cages these last couple of weeks, trying to put things together and simplify our approaches a bit, and tonight we did a great job of executing when we needed to.”

The two teams traded a pair of runs in the first inning, but the Lynx regained the lead as Zach Lincoln hit an RBI single to give AL the lead, 3-2, and Blake Higgins,6 soon after, extended that lead as he came in to score on a balk, making it 4-2. The Lynx tacked on another run in the following inning to make it 5-2.

The Rams came forth with an answer in the bottom half of the fourth as Risto Lappala hit an RBI single. Korbin Pelzer laid down a bunt to force a fielder's choice error to bring in another run, and Nolan Allmon forced another fielder's choice to tie the game at 5-5.

However, the Lynx clawed out another run to take the lead again, thanks to an RBI single from Aidan Martin.

“We did a great job of getting the barrel on the ball,” Martin said. “12 runs is one of our best performances all year, and after struggling on Thursday, this was a much-needed win and a much-needed offensive showing.”

Martin had two hits and a team-leading three RBIs.

The lead held for an inning and a half until Allmon connected for an RBI double to tie the game 6-6 after five complete innings.

Once again, the Lynx had an answer to go back in front. Martin connected for a single and rolled in his second RBI of the night as he brought Zach Lincoln in to score and take a 7-6 lead. Greyson Clark hit the ball between first and second to allow Merric Becker to score on an error, and Braydon Lincoln stole home in another fielder's choice play to score the third and final run of the inning to boost AL’s lead to 9-6.

“We played really well and limited our mistakes,” Zach Lincoln said. “We strung together some really good hits, and we just kept our momentum going all night long. It was really great to get so many hits tonight too. After our last game where we did not hit the ball very well, we got the bats going early tonight, though, and that carried us on through the game.”

Lincoln led the Lynx with three hits and had an RBI as well.

Higgins scored in the top of the seventh off a wild pitch, Zach Lincoln scored off an RBI single from Martin, and Bennet Olsen scored off an RBI sac fly from Clark to make it 12-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Lynx then retired the bottom half of the inning without giving up a run to get the win.

“Pitching did a great job of keeping us in the game early on, and then we settled in offensively, which helps take pressure off our pitcher and defense,” Brietzke said. “We always try to win the inning, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Among some other players, Brayden Lincoln and Owen Wilcoxen each had two hits in the win.

Britten Maxwell, Evan Soergel, and Nolan Allmon all had two hits each for the Rams. Allmon had the team-best two RBIs for Glenwood as well.

Abraham Lincoln will play its third game in three days as they travel to Des Moines Roosevelt on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. game. Glenwood will look to bounce back on Monday as they host St. Albert for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Abraham Lincoln (14-18) 221 103 3 – 12

Glenwood (11-9) 203 001 0 – 6