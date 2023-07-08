The Abraham Lincoln Lynx knocked off the substate's No. 2 Sioux City North Stars 5-4 in Sioux City to extend their season.

After winning just one of the four games against the Stars in the regular season, the Lynx got the win when it mattered most over the Missouri River Conference champ.

“Being the conference champions, we knew they were a great team,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “They did a lot of great things throughout the year, and we knew going in it was going to be a dogfight. At the beginning of the game, I would have told you that I thought this would be a low-scoring affair, but both teams kind of found the bats towards the end. We stuck to our gameplan, though, and the players executed like they needed to.”

The Lynx took a 3-2 by the midpoint of the fourth inning and would hold that until the top of the sixth inning. Zach Lincoln hit an RBI single to bring Clayton Smith in to put AL ahead 4-2. The Stars didn’t go quietly, though, as they plated a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth to make it 4-4 heading into the final inning.

The Lynx, needing a run, got one from Brayden Lincoln off a sacrifice fly from Cooper Smith to go ahead 5-4 and would hold the Stars scoreless to earn the win.

“We fouled off a lot of pitches and ramped up their pitch count by the third inning, and the rest of it just kind of fell into our hands,” Brietzke said. “We had a lot of good at-bats, eighth pitch at-bats, and we executed some critical bunt situations, and moved some guys over with some stolen bases, and Cooper had a huge sac fly to bring in a run at the end of the, the players just did what we asked them to do.”

With the win, the Lynx will now face another familiar opponent, the Valley Tigers, who beat Sioux City East 11-0 on Saturday. The Lynx and Tigers faced each other back on June 9, where they Lynx won a thriller 5-4 at a neutral site at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

Knowing the Tigers will present another tough challenge, the Lynx are just worried about what they can control and hope that will lead to an appearance in the substrate final.

“We’re sticking to our plan of taking things one game at a time, one inning at a time, and one pitch at a time,” Brietzke said. “We’re doing what we can to make ourselves as prepared as we can be and just take the field and execute our opportunities. When we get guys on base, we have to bring them in to score, and if we do that, we’ll always have a chance.”

The Lynx and Tigers will play on Monday in West Des Moines at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (18-21) 000 301 1 – 5

Sioux City North (26-12) 002 002 0 – 4