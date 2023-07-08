Class 1A No. 7 West Harrison held St. Albert to just three hits in the game along the way to a 3-0 win for the Class 1A District 15 Championship.

“I think we left the bats in Council Bluffs today,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “West Harrison has some really good pitchers, but we geared up for them, and I guess I failed them. I didn’t prepare them well enough.

“We always talk about playing the game and not the opponent, that’s been our saying all year, and defensively they dominated us. We had way too many strikeouts.”

A defensive first inning quickly went by, and the Falcons connected for the first two hits of the game as Cole Pekny and Parker Heisterkamp singled in that order, putting two runners on with just one out. The Hawkeyes held on and sat down the next two batters to force the Falcons to strand the runners.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that the Hawkeyes broke the scoreless tie. The Falcons again posed a threat to score as Brendan Monahan was walked to first and eventually made his way over to third but would end up stranded.

The Hawkeyes then extended their lead as they got two runners on base after back-to-back hit by pitches, and West Harrison’s Brady Melby made the Falcons pay with a two-RBI double to make it 3-0.

The Falcons went down in order in the sixth, and though they got a runner on in the seventh, the deficit was too much as West Harrison completed the shutout to advance to Class 1A’s substate 8 final.

Pekny and Heisterkamp were the only two Falcons to get hits in the game. Heisterkamp had two, and Pekny connected once.

The Falcons now end their season with a record of 21-18 and will graduate three seniors in, Cael Hobbs, who pitched in this game and struck out five batters, Brendan Monahan, who got on base twice, and Colton Brennan, who served as the team’s lead-off hitter throughout the season.

Though this class was small, it played a big part in the team’s success over the past few years.

“These three were our silent leaders,” Patterson said. “Cael is definitely a dominant pitcher, Colton was error-free on defense, and Brendan, we expected to drive in runs for us this year, and he did that. These three have been a big part of what this team accomplished this year.”

The win for West Harrison also avenges a 10-2 loss to St. Albert earlier this season from May 23. The Hawkeyes will play on Tuesday in the substate final.

St. Albert (21-18) 000 000 0 – 0

West Harrison (23-3) 000 120 0 – 3

Other District Final Scores

Class 4A

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4

Class 2A

Underwood 8 Hinton 1

Class 1A

Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0

Regional Softball Scores

Indianola 11 Glenwood 2

Waukee 9 Thomas Jefferson 0