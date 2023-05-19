Tri-Center 6 Boyer Valley 0: The Trojans opened their new season with a shutout win at home over Boyer Valley.

The Trojans opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, but wouldn’t expand on their lead until the bottom of the sixth where they scored four more runs to triple their lead over the Bulldogs.

Junior Isaac Wohlhuter led TC with three hits and had two RBIs and freshman Tristin Gunderson connected for two hits and had two RBIs as well.

Wohlhuter also pitched for 3.2 innings and struck out eight batters while allowing just one hit. Sophomore Cael Corrin pitched the other 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters.

Boyer Valley (0-2) 000 000 0 – 0

Tri-Center (1-0) 200 004 0 – 6

Bishop Heelan 2 Abraham Lincoln 1: The Lynx lost a close game one to the Crusaders as a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh handed the Lynx their third straight defeat.

Bennett Olsen was one of three Lynx who had a hit in this game, Olsen also had an RBI that brought Kohen Kucks in to score the lone AL run in this game.

Abraham Lincoln (0-3) 001 000 0 – 1

Bishop Heelan (3-0) 100 000 1 – 2

Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 2: The Lynx earned their first win of the season in game two against the Crusaders in Sioux City.

The Lynx struck quickly with a run in the top of the first, but the Crusaders would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. However, the Lynx found their groove as they scored seven runs in the final two innings.

Out of the nine total hits for the Lynx, junior Zach Lincoln led the charge with three hits and junior Aidan Martin had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Braydon Lincoln and Owen Wilcoxen each had one hit that accounted for two RBIs as well.

Abraham Lincoln (1-3) 100 003 4 – 8

Bishop Heelan (3-1) 000 011 0 – 2

Sioux City North 16 Thomas Jefferson 5: The Yellow Jackets early 3-1 lead disappeared as the Stars racked up 11 hits in this game, to pull away.

Aaron Grell, Garrett Denman, and Peyton Steinspring each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets. Steinspring also chipped in two RBIs in game one.

Sioux City North (5-0) 140 614 0 – 16

Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 311 000 0 – 5

In between games, the Yellow Jackets celebrated the 50-year reunion of the 1973 state championship team.

Sioux City North 20 Thomas Jefferson 5: Holding a 7-3 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning the Stars scored 13 runs in the inning to complete the sweep over the Yellow Jackets in Council Bluffs.

Garrett Denman led the Yellow Jackets with two hits in this game.

Sioux City North (6-0) 113 1113 0 – 20

Thomas Jefferson (0-4) 010 202 0 – 5