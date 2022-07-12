PREP BASEBALL: Rams top Cyclones, advance to substate final

After losing twice in the regular season, Glenwood baseball found a way to beat Harlan when it mattered most. The Rams won Monday’s Class 3A substrate 8 semifinal 5-4 in Harlan.

Harlan struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a quick lead. The Rams had a quick answer in the form of four runs to take a 4-2 lead after two innings.

The Cyclones then pushed another pair of runs across home in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 4-4. However, the Rams had one more push in them to score a run in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead 5-4 and held the Cyclones to just three hits and scoreless the rest of the way to win the game.

Kayden Anderson, Austin Patton, and Caleb Dressel all had two hits and an RBI for the Rams. Jayme Fritts earned the win after pitching a solid game allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters in six innings.

With the win, the Rams are now just one win away from a trip to state. Standing in Glenwood’s way is Class 3A No. 1 Lewis Central, who defeated Creston 7-1 on Monday to reach the substate final.

The Titans and Rams will play for a trip to state on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. at Lewis Central.

Glenwood (19-9);040;100;0;–;5

Harlan (24-8);202;000;0;–;4