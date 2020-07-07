Prep baseball roundup: Dermody, Harrington throw combined no-hitter for L.C.

Easton Dermody and Aron Harrington combined to throw a six-inning no-hitter Tuesday as Lewis Central earned a 10-0 victory over Shenandoah.

A single hit batter was the only mistake preventing a combined perfect game. Dermody threw the first two innings, striking out five, before Harrington took over, tossing the final four frames, striking out seven.

“Both our pitchers tonight were fantastic,” L.C. coach Jimmy Waters said. “Easton came out right where he left of from his last game, which was a no-hitter. Aron Harrington came in his first varsity pitching action and was nails, pounding the zone and keeping hitters off balance.

“In the last two weeks, we have been a part of two no-hitters, which is special.”

Bryson Sharon had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Colbey Roth added two hits, a run and three RBIs.

Shenandoah (3-9) 000 000 – 0 0 1

Lewis Central (9-3) 500 041 – 10 8 0

W: Easton Dermody. L: Blake Doyle.

2B: LC, Jonah Pomrenke, Aron Harrington.

St. Albert 8, Treynor 4