Prep baseball roundup: Dermody, Harrington throw combined no-hitter for L.C.

Easton Dermody and Aron Harrington combined to throw a six-inning no-hitter Tuesday as Lewis Central earned a 10-0 victory over Shenandoah.
A single hit batter was the only mistake preventing a combined perfect game. Dermody threw the first two innings, striking out five, before Harrington took over, tossing the final four frames, striking out seven.
“Both our pitchers tonight were fantastic,” L.C. coach Jimmy Waters said. “Easton came out right where he left of from his last game, which was a no-hitter. Aron Harrington came in his first varsity pitching action and was nails, pounding the zone and keeping hitters off balance.
“In the last two weeks, we have been a part of two no-hitters, which is special.”
Bryson Sharon had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Colbey Roth added two hits, a run and three RBIs.
Shenandoah (3-9) 000 000 – 0 0 1
Lewis Central (9-3) 500 041 – 10 8 0
W: Easton Dermody. L: Blake Doyle.
2B: LC, Jonah Pomrenke, Aron Harrington.
St. Albert 8, Treynor 4
TREYNOR – Lance Wright had a home run, three RBIs and scored three runs, and Brett Klussman contributed three RBIs of his own as St. Albert earned an 8-4 nonconference victory Tuesday over Treynor.
"Our pitchers struggled throwing strikes, and it put us in a situation where we had to play some defense and make plays that way," St. Albert coach Duncan Patterson said. "We attacked their pitcher and tried to get on him early. Lance set the tone early with a big home run."
The Falcons will next be in action Friday against Thomas Jefferson. Treynor will play host to Des Moines Christian tonight.
St. Albert (16-1) 204 020 0 – 8
Treynor (8-6) 211 000 0 – 4
W: Luke Hubbard. L: Drew Petersen.
2B: SA, Lance Wright. HR: SA, Wright
Thomas Jefferson 13-4, Sioux City West 7-4
Thomas Jefferson split a Missouri River Conference doubleheader Tuesday against Sioux City West, winning the first game 13-3 in six innings before falling 7-4 in the second.
Tucker Rowe finished with two hits, two runs and four RBIs, and Tyler Huey added two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Steinspring earned the win on the mound.
Rowe enjoyed another productive game in the nightcap with two hits, including a home run. Jared Thompson added two hits and two RBIs.
Sioux City West 000 201 – 3 5 5
Thomas Jefferson 200 128 – 13 7 3
W: Ryan Steinspring. L: Hansen.
2B: SCW, Hollingshead, Cooper. TJ, Tucker Rowe.
Sioux City West (8-7) 033 010 0 – 7 9 1
Thomas Jefferson (5-12) 000 121 0 – 4 6 3
W: Benson. L: Grant Merk.
2B: SCW, Cooper 2. TJ, Rowe. HR: TJ, Rowe.