Prep baseball roundup: Petersen’s shutout helps Treynor past Tri-Center 2-0

NEOLA – Treynor’s Drew Petersen outlasted Tri-Center’s Kaleb Smith in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday, guiding the Cardinals to a 2-0 shutout victory in the Class 2-A District 15 semifinals.
Petersen threw a complete game, scattering four hits, striking out five and walking one. He got all the support he would need in the game on a Kristian Martens first-inning RBI. Kaden Snyder pushed the Treynor lead to two in the seventh inning on his RBI double.
The Cardinals advance to Saturday’s District 15 final in Neola, where they’ll face Clarinda. Tri-Center closes the season with a 9-4 record.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5,
Lewis Central 1
Lewis Central’s JC Dermody had two hits and an RBI, and Jordan Wardlow chipped in a hit and a run, but it wasn’t enough as the Titans dropped a 5-1 decision Tuesday to Class 3-A No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
L.C. grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, but SB-L evened the score in the fourth before taking the lead for good in the fifth, plating two runs.
It was L.C.’s final regular season game of the season. They’ll return to action Friday at 7 p.m. to play host to Abraham Lincoln in the opening round of Class 4-A substate play.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-2) 000 121 1 – 5 6 0
Lewis Central (12-4) 001 000 0 – 1 6 3
W: Zac Hamilton. L: Aron Harrington.
2B: LC, Nolan Miller. 3B: SBL, Ben Freiberg.
Harlan 9,
A.L. 3
HARLAN – Brenden Bartley had a big day for Harlan, picking up the win on the mound and adding a hit, a run and five RBIs at the plate, as Harlan posted a 9-3 nonconference victory Tuesday over Abraham Lincoln.
Ben FIchter, Zane Olsen and Andrew Christensen each drove in a run for the Lynx in the losing effort.
Abraham Lincoln will return to action Friday, taking on Lewis Central in Class 4-A substate play while Harlan will play host to Thomas Jefferson in its regular season finale tonight.
Abraham Lincoln (7-13) 100 011 0 – 3 6 4
Harlan (11-3) 205 130 x – 11 9 1
W: Brenden Bartley. L: Cade Nelson.
2B: AL, Zane Olsen, Andrew Christensen. H, Bartley.
