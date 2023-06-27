Lewis Central 9 Creston 5: Class 2A No. 3 Lewis Central took a bit to get its offense going but did so with five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead, and though the Panther tied the score after the fifth inning, LC scored two runs in the sixth and seventh to pull away with the win.

Out of 13 total hits for the Titans, Brady Hetzel, led the way with three hits. Payton Fort and Ty Thomson each had two hits and two RBIs. Luke Woltmann also had two RBIs to go with a hit.

Thomson earned the win on the mound after pitching three innings and striking out seven batters while allowing just two hits. Woltmann pitched for four innings and struck out five while allowing three hits.

Lewis Central (23-2) 000 502 2 – 9

Creston (12-16) 020 120 0 – 5

Lewis Central 4 Creston 3: The Titans completed the sweep over the Panthers and earned the outright Hawkeye 10 title with the win.

Despite having only four hits in this game, Brady Hetzel threw a solid game as he struck out eight while allowing five hits.

Thomson had two hits and two RBIs to lead LC, while Hetzel and Woltmann had a hit each well.

Lewis Central (24-2) 101 010 1 – 4

Creston (12-17) 101 000 1 – 3

Underwood 15 Nodaway Valley 0: Class 2A No. 5 Underwood bats were red hot against the Wolverines as they connected for 17 hits in the win at home.

The Eagles scored a run in all four innings, including eight runs in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule. Garrett Luett had the team-best three hits and three RBIs.

Mason Boothby, Jack Vanfossan, Ryker Adair, Gus Bashore, and Nick Hackett all had two hits for the Eagles. Vanfossan also pitched through all four innings to earn the win after striking out nine and allowing just two hits.

Nodaway Valley (6-15) 000 0XX X – 0

Underwood (19-2) 421 8XX X – 15

Glenwood 4 St. Albert 3: The Rams won a tight Hawkeye 10 battle as they held off the Falcons in Glenwood.

The Rams and Falcons went back and forth through the first three innings, but the Rams scored a run in the bottom of the third and fourth to go ahead 4-2. The Falcons plated a run in the top of the seventh in an attempt to rally but would fall one run shy.

Glenwood was led by Trent Patton with two of the team’s seven total hits and had an RBI as well. Briten Maxwell had a hit to go with two RBIs in the win.

Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan had a couple of hits each, including a solo homer for Monahan.

St. Albert (18-16) 101 000 1 – 3

Glenwood (12-9) 201 100 0 – 4

AHSTW 9 West Monona 6: The Vikings snapped a two-game skid as they defeated the Spartans in nine innings on the road.

No player stats were reported for the Vikings.

AHSTW (11-9) 103 110 003 – 9

West Monona (2-15) 000 102 300 – 6

Kingsley-Pierson 18 Treynor 5: Class 1A No. 2 Kingsley-Pierson pulled away with strong offense in the first four innings, where they scored at least two runs per inning and connected for 26 hits.

Brady Wallace and Jaxon Schumacher co-led the Cardinals with two hits each. Schumacher also had an RBI.

Kinsley-Pierson (22-1) 353 200 5 – 18

Treynor (13-9) 101 201 0 – 5

Woodbury Central 19 Tri-Center 2: The Wildcats took advantage of nine Trojan errors with 15 hits to cruise to the win in six innings.

Lincoln Thomas was one of three Trojans to get a hit, which was a two run homer.

Woodbury Central (14-5) 522 118 X – 19

Tri-Center (14-8) 002 000 X – 2