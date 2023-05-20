Class 3A No. 5 Lewis Central needed just need five innings to defeat the Yellow Jackets 11-0 at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Friday night.

The bats were red hot for the Titans as the team connected for 11 hits and four players had multiple hits. Namely, Brady Hetzel and Luke Woltmann each had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Logan Manz also had two hits to go with an RBI and Gavin Harrington had a pair of hits.

Payton Fort had one hit but led LC with three RBIs. Brody Goeser and Parker Heller also had a hit, Goeser also had an RBI.

On the mound, three pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Luke Woltmann was credited with the win after pitching for two innings. Woltmann struck out three batters TJ Nettles also pitched two innings for LC and struck out two batters, and Ty Thomson pitched one inning and also struck out two batters.

The Titans will host Sioux City North (7-0) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (2-1) 000 00X X – 0

Lewis Central (0-5) 362 0XX X – 11

Tri-Center 8 Sidney 3: The Trojans fell behind early after giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, but responded immediately with five runs in the bottom of the first, and never allow the Cowboys another run for the rest of the game.

Isaac Wohlhuter helped lead the Trojans offense as he connected for two hits and Tristin Gunderon had two hits and two RBIs. Eighth-grader AJ Harder struck out seven batters after pitching through 3.1 innings, Cael Witt and Jaydon Johnson also had time on the mound to combine for nine more strikeouts.

The Trojans will play their first road game on Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia at 7:30 p.m.

Sidney (0-2) 300 000 0 – 3

Tri-Center (2-0) 500 012 X – 8

AHSTW 9 Stanton 5: In a battle of the Vikings, AHSTW triumphed over Santon to improve to 2-0 on the young season. Jacob Coon earned the win on the mound for AHSTW. No further stats were reported.