Lewis Central 11 Denison-Schleswig 1: The Titans remain undefeated in Hawkeye 10 Conference play as they used a key fifth inning to defeat the Monarchs on the road.

The Titans scored two in the second inning to take the lead, but the Monarchs split the lead with a run in the third. The Titans would answer by scoring the next nine runs to close the game, including six runs in the fifth to seal the win.

Eathan Achenbach threw a solid game allowing just one hit to the Monarchs, while Luke Woltmann led the Titans with three hits and five RBIs, while his teammate Parker Heller added two hits in the win.

Lewis Central (11-1) 020 36X X – 11

Denison-Schleswig (5-10) 001 00X X – 1

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 2: The Lynx claimed game one of this Missouri River Conference doubleheader.

The Lynx leaped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and scored their final two in the top of the sixth, though the Wolverines plated a pair of runs in the final two innings the Lynx held them off for the win.

Bennett Olsen and Greyson Clark each had two hits and an RBI.

Abraham Lincoln (5-10) 210 002 0 – 5

Sioux City West (3-13) 000 001 1 – 2

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 2: The Lynx completed the sweep as the Lynx bats came to life late in the game.

After sharing a run each, the Lynx took the lead in the top of the fourth with a run and then expanded the margin in the top of the fifth with three more runs. The Wolverines got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth, but the Lynx scored two more runs in the sixth to pull away.

Out of AL’s 10 hits in this game, Blake Higgins and Braydon Lincoln led the way with two hits and an RBI each. Clayton Smith earned the win on the mound for AL after pitching in four innings.

Abraham Lincoln (6-10) 010 132 0 – 7

Sioux City West (3-14) 010 010 0 – 2

Glenwood 9 Red Oak 8: The Rams edged past the Tigers thanks to a monster game from Kayden Anderson.

The Rams took a lead after falling behind early, with four runs in the third inning then four more combined runs through the fourth and sixth innings to hold off the Tiger’s seventh-inning rally.

Anderson hit three home runs in the thrilling win and had three RBIs. Nolan Clark and Evan Soergel also had three hits for the Rams as the team combined for 17 hits.

Red Oak (7-4) 200 110 4 – 8

Glenwood (4-4) 104 211 0 – 9

Riverside 15 Griswold 0: The Bulldogs rolled by the Tigers to win after playing just four complete innings.

The Bulldogs scored at least three runs per inning and connected for a total of eight hits. Leading the way was Grady Jeppesen with three hits and two RBIs. Keaten Rieken added another two hits for Riverside and led with four RBIs.

Riverside (2-6) 533 4XX X – 15

Griswold (1-7) 000 0XX X – 0

AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 3: The Vikings scored two runs in the final two innings to sneak past the Panthers.

Lo-Ma scored the first three runs of the game and it wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Vikes scored a pair of runs to begin the comeback.

Jacob Coon earned the win on the mound for the Vikes after pitching for five of the seven innings. Brayden Lund and Charlie Lane were two of the five Viking players with a hit, they also had an RBI.

AHSTW (7-2) 000 201 1 – 4

Logan-Magnolia (5-7) 021 000 0 – 3

Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4: The Class 2A No. 3 Knights scored three runs in the seventh inning to steal this first game of a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader.

Brendan Monahan had two hits, while Jaxson Lehnen and Cael Hobbs both hit solo home runs for St. Albert in the loss.

Kuemper Catholic (8-4) 001 010 3 – 5

St. Albert (7-7) 000 040 0 – 4

Kuemper Catholic 13 St. Albert 3: The Knights scored six runs in the opening inning to take command early and proceeded to score seven more combined runs in the next three innings to pull away.

Cole Pekny had a hit and two RBIs, and Jeremiah Sherrill and Sawyer Sheffield posted one hit each.

Kuemper Catholic (9-4) 621 40X X – 13

St. Albert (7-8) 020 01X X – 3

Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 3: The Black Raiders scored 14 combined runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning to pull away after trailing 2-1 heading into the fifth.

Kendall Bell and Nate Anderson both had one hit and one RBI each.

Sioux City East (10-7) 010 044 6 – 15

Thomas Jefferson (3-13) 001 110 0 – 3

Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders scored in each inning as they connected for 11 hits to complete the sweep over TJ.

Peyton Steinspring had a hit for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson (3-14) 000 00X X – 0

Sioux City East (11-7) 512 23X X – 13

Missouri Valley 5 Tri-Center 4: The Big Reds earned their third win of the season as a walk-off run in the eighth inning sealed the win.

Lincoln Thomas was one of three Trojans with three hits in the game and had an RBI as well.

Tri-Center (6-4) 002 000 20 – 4

Missouri Valley (3-10) 110 002 01 – 5