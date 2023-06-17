Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central won both of their Battle of the Bluffs games as they beat Waukee 5-3 Saturday morning and rallied back to beat Independence 5-4 in the afternoon.

“We got some good key hits and had some really good pitching from our freshman T.J. Nettles,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “He never walked a guy and that was huge for a young guy like him to get that kind of experience.”

Against Waukee, the Titans fell behind on two separate occasions but scored the final three runs of the game to claim the win.

Nettles, in just his second varsity start, earned the tough win after pitching through six innings and striking out two. Though the freshman gave up seven hits to a solid Warriors team he never lost trust in his defense as they ground out the win.

“I knew I just had to keep throwing strikes and trust my defense,” Nettles said. “We have a great defense here and I just pounded the zone. It was a fun game, they're always a tough team with good hitters, and we ground out a solid win.”

Jack Doolittle and Logan Manz both had two hits and an RBI in the win as they led the Titans who had eight hits total in the game.

In game two, LC rallied back from a late 4-2 deficit to come back and beat the upset-minded Mustangs 5-4.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a tough day when you come out ready to go against Waukee, take a break, and then play again,” Waters said. “We knew coming into this game while we waited and Waukee played Independence here, your body stiffens up and your mind can get away from the game a bit and you have to restart your mind and body a bit. We talked about not having a letdown and we didn’t play our best today, especially offensively, but we’ll take the win.”

The Mustangs, who served as the home team in this game, scored right away in the first inning only to have the Titans answer and tie the game after two complete innings. However, the Mustangs regained their two-run lead with a pair of runs in the third.

The Titans finally got an answer in the top of the sixth to tie the game as Manz hit an RBI single to make it 4-3 and Doolittle scored soon after as he stole home while the Mustangs tried to pick off Manz stealing second.

Indy threatened to take the lead back with two runners on base in the bottom half of the sixth with just one out, but a double play from second to third allowed the Titans to escape unscathed. Looking for a go-ahead run, Payton Fort delivered with a sacrifice RBI to bring Luke Woltman in for the winning run.

“A win is a win,” Fort said. “We had a slow start, but we’ve been tested with some close games before and we’ve done well to win these close games and that's what we had to do today. In a big tournament like this, you have to find a way to win these close games.

“We had runners at the corners and I knew I needed to have a good at-bat with one out already. I had to expand my zone and I found a way to put the ball in play.”

Ty Thomson led LC with two hits, while Brady Hetzel, Woltmann, and Manz all had a hit in the game.

Though these games weren’t as clean as they hoped, Waters sees the beauty in finding a way to win while knowing this team is still working.

“The beauty of it is we’re not even close to peaking,” Waters said. “We got a lot of room to improve and more things to work on. I definitely think we’re heading in the right direction though.”

Waukee (10-12) 010 200 0 – 3

Lewis Central (16-2) 002 021 0 – 5

Lewis Central (17-2) 020 002 1 – 5

Independence (11-13) 202 000 0 – 4

Other Battle of the Bluffs Games

Bettendorf 15 Thomas Jefferson 3: The Bulldogs started off hot to beat the Jackets in the first tournament game on Saturday morning.

Garrett Denman had two hits, and Tyler Huey, Peyton Steinspring, Nate Anderson, and Jacob Lesley all had a hit in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson 15 Des Moines Lincoln 3: The Yellow Jackets flipped the script in their second game as they came out on the winning end of a 15-3 score.

Huey had a monster game with two hits, including a grand slam, Huey also had five RBIs in the win while his teammate Denman hit a two-run homer. Kendall Bell had three hits and two RBIs, and Anderson had two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Peacock got the win on the mound for TJ.

The Yellow Jackets' record now stands at 6-19.

ADM 4 Glenwood 0: Class 3A No. 7 ADM made it another tough offensive contest for the Rams limiting Glenwood to just three hits.

Jason Colpitts, Nolan Allmon, and Brody Taylor all had a hit in the loss.

ADM (17-6) 100 210 0 – 4

Glenwood (7-7) 000 000 0 – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Glenwood 0: The Warriors scored eight runs within the first three innings to take early control of this game and get the win after five complete innings.

The Rams were held to just three hits, Nolan Allmon, Jason Colpitts, and Brody Taylor collected the hits for Glenwood.

Glenwood (7-8) 000 00X X – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-8) 224 02X X – 10

Waukee Northwest 8 Abraham Lincoln 3: The Wolves plated four runs in the opening inning to pull ahead early. The Lynx got one back in the bottom half of the in but couldn’t get enough offense going to mount a comeback as the Wolves scored four more runs in the middle innings to pull away further.

Brayden Lincoln was one of seven Lynx players with a hit and had two RBIs. Bennett Olsen also got a hit and RBI in this game.

Waukee Northwest (11-14) 400 130 0 – 8

Abraham Lincoln (12-13) 100 020 0 – 3

Bettendorf 8 Abraham Lincoln 1: The Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning to pull away from the Lynx and hand them their second loss of the day.

The Lynx were held to just two hits, as Brayden Lincoln and Blake Higgins got the hits and Cooper Smith had an RBI.

Bettendorf (14-6) 130 012 1 – 8

Abraham Lincoln (12-14) 000 010 0 – 1

Maquoketa 6 St. Albert 0: The Falcons were held to just three hits in a tough afternoon against the Cardinals.

The Falcons struck out 11 times at the plate as hits were hard to get in this game. However, Colton Brennan connected for two hits in the loss and Jerimiah Sherrill had the other hit.

Maquoketa (4-16) 100 201 2 – 6

St. Albert (14-11) 000 000 0 – 0

Other Area Scores

Underwood 5 Woodbury Central 4: Class 2A No. 5 Underwood won a thrilling game over the Wildcats at home as Nick Hackett hit a walk-off double, allowing Gus Bashore to score the winning run.

Hackett led the Eagles with two RBIs in the win. Mason Boothby earned the win on the mound for Underwood. Boothby also had two hits in the win and an RBI. Nick McKenzie also chipped in a hit and RBI.

Woodbury Central (11-4) 000 100 3 – 4

Underwood (14-2) 210 010 1 – 5

Mid-Prairie 16 Treynor 2: The Golden Hawks connected for 14 hits to defeat the Cardinals in Treynor in five innings.

Both of Treynor’s runs came in the fourth inning as Mason Yochum led the team with two hits. Brady Wallace and Jaxon Schumacher both had a hit as well.

Mid-Prairie (14-6) 244 33X X – 16

Treynor (11-6) 000 20X X – 2