The Class 3A No. 5 Titans defeated their second inner city opponent in a week’s time, this time being a win over St. Albert on the hill. Lewis Central beat St. Albert 4-2.

Though the Titans connected for just three hits, they capitalized on the Falcon’s mistakes and ran the bases well by stealing four bases throughout the game.

Batting-wise, Luke Woltmann was one of the three Titans to get a hit and also accounted for two RBIs. Ty Thomson also had a hit and an RBI. Brady Hetzel had the other hit for LC and stole a base as well.

Woltmann earned the win on the mound for the Titans after pitching through all seven innings and striking out three batters and allowing five hits.

Owen Marshall notably had three hits for the Falcons and an RBI.

Lewis Central (4-1) 010 011 1 – 4

St. Albert (2-2) 000 020 0 – 2

Abraham Lincoln 5 LeMars 1: In game one of a Missouri River Conference game, the Lynx plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a late lead and defeat the Bulldogs at Jon Lieber Field.

The Lynx took a 1-0 lead after three complete innings, but the Bulldogs quickly answered in the top of the fourth, before the Lynx went on a roll in the sixth inning.

Greyson Clark led the Lynx offense with two hits and an RBI, while Braydon Lincoln had one hit and had three RBIs. Lincoln also earned the win on the mound after pitching all seven innings and striking out five batters.

LeMars(4-4) 000 100 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln(4-4) 001 004 0 – 5

LeMars 7 Abraham Lincoln 5: The Bulldogs scored all seven of their runs within the first two innings, and though the Lynx slowly chipped away at the lead, they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Aidan Martin led the Lynx with two hits while Cooper Smith had two RBIs to go with a hit.

LeMars (5-4) 520 000 0 – 7

Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 001 112 0 – 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 1: The Warriors used back-to-back three-run innings in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson (1-7) 001 000 0 – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) 200 331 0 – 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 0: The Warriors scored all their runs between the second and third innings to complete the sweep over TJ on Thursday night.

Thomas Jefferson (1-8) 000 00X X – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2) 058 00X X – 13

Tri-Center 6 AHSTW 2: A key third inning helped the Trojans defeat the previously unbeaten Vikings in Neola in a Western Iowa Conference game.

Tristin Gunderson and Michael Turner co-led TC with three hits each and Isaac Wohlhuter earned the win on the mound after pitching for 6.2 innings and allowing four hits while striking out nine batters.

AHSTW (3-1) 000 200 0 – 2

Tri-Center (4-1) 004 002 0 – 6

Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0: Class 2A No. 8 Underwood scored six runs in the first inning to take control over the Big Reds quickly on the road.

Garrett Luett led the Eagles with two hits, including a home run, and had four RBIs in the win. Ryker Adair earned the win on the mound after pitching for four of the six played innings. Adair allowed two hits and struck out four batters. Gus Bashore also pitched two innings, struck out three batters, and allowed just two hits.

Underwood (2-0) 600 211 X – 10

Missouri Valley (1-6) 000 000 X – 0

Treynor 5 Logan-Magnolia 4: The Cardinals took an early 5-0 lead after three innings, but had to hold off a Panther rally toward the end of the game to earn a slim win.

Out of eight total hits for the Cardinals, Jaxon Schumacher led with two hits, and Brady Wallace had a team-leading two RBIs to go with one hit. Ryan Bach and Ethan Hill shared the mound for Treynor and combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing five hits.

Logan-Magnolia (2-3) 000 022 0 – 4

Treynor (1-1) 041 000 0 – 5

Riverside 20 Audubon 10: The Bulldogs connected for 15 hits to defeat the Wheelers in a high-scoring five-inning Western Iowa Conference game in Oakland.

Cole Jeppesen led the Bulldogs with four hits and was one of two players with four RBIs. Gaven Hackett connected for three hits and an RBI, Garrett Hough had four RBIs to go with two hits, and Grady Jeppesen had two hits and three RBIs.

Aaron Smith-Haven was credited with the win on the mound for the Bulldogs after pitching two innings and striking out four batters.

Audubon (2-3) 113 05X X – 10

Riverside (1-1) 407 63X X – 20