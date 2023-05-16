The Western Iowa Conference has been a competitive conference for baseball lately. While Treynor has consistently finished in the upper half of the standings, they’re looking for more in 2023.

In a conference like the WIC that had multiple state-ranked teams in the past two seasons, the Cardinals know the road back to the top won’t be easy at any point but still have big goals for this season.

“One of our main objectives each year is to play together as a team when any adversity presents itself,” Cardinals coach Scott Wallace said. "It takes all nine players on the field to win/lose a game. Our goals for the season are to compete in every game, win the WIC conference and make a deep postseason run.

“We need to keep all players healthy to achieve our goals. Arm Conditioning is a must to make a deep run this season.”

While the Cardinals have had winning seasons for over two decades, it’s been four years now since the Cardinals claimed a conference championship in 2019, but 2017 was the last time the Cardinals made their way to the state tournament stage.

However, the Cardinals have some great experience and leadership returning to the lineup to help lead this team, which has everyone thinking this year could be a great one.

“We have three captains this season to lead the way on the field,” Wallace said. “These are three seniors with four to five years of varsity experience. Jaxon Schumacher, Ryan Bach & Mason Yochum have been key players for us over the last few seasons.

“Other key players will be Juniors Charlie Schrage, Andrew Kellar, Holden Minahan, and Loeck Helvie. These young men have the traits needed both on and off the field to steer us in the right direction.”

The Cardinals will begin the new season on Tuesday, May 23 when they host Kuemper Catholic at 7:30 p.m.