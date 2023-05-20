The last two seasons have been highly successful ones for Tri-Center. Though this upcoming season seems to have the potential to be another great one, there are going to be some early and new hurdles for the Trojans in 2023

A state tournament appearance in 2021 and a substate final in 2022 have the Trojans riding high on their program for good reason. While spring sports are still wrapping up for some teams when TC reaches full strength, the Trojans expect another strong showing this year.

“Our general expectations and goals for 2023 are the same as in past seasons,” Trojans coach Max Kozeal said. “The message to our players is simple, we ask for consistent hustle, maximum effort, and a great attitude. If we get that from the players, we will be very successful this season once again.”

Though the Trojans are confident, there will be some early tests, such as seeing this team’s depth with some athletes still participating in spring activities. That and of course, the summer brings plenty of challenges as well as the team will look to stay healthy through what is always a busy summer with weeks of multiple games.

“Our biggest immediate challenge is having all our players together at practices,” Kozeal said. “Many of our players are involved in spring sports and other extracurricular activities. Once school is out the biggest hurdle is just staying healthy.”

Though the Trojans have yet to play with all their players due to spring activities still wrapping up, The Trojans have started on the right foot after a 6-0 win over Boyer Valley on Thursday and an 8-3 victory over Sidney on Friday. With some of their leaders finishing off other endeavors, the Trojans a learning a bit about this team’s youth and depth.

“We had five of our main guys at state track so we’ve had some freshman and other underclassmen gain some good experience over these first two games,” Kozeal said. “They’ve played really well. We had some eighth-graders come in for relief towards the end on Friday and did an excellent job. It’s very encouraging to see young players coming up and making plays. It’s very exciting. ”

The Trojans graduated just three players from last year’s, this year four of the seniors, Revin Bruck, Sean McGee, Tanner Nelson, and Michael Turner lead the Trojans with a combined batting average of .335, but that’s far off from the only experience they return. Junior Isaac Wohlhuter, sophomores Cael Corrin, Carter Kunze, Lincoln Thomas, and freshman Cael Wit all return to the diamond after playing a key role in last year’s success, and even a bit of 2021’s state tournament run.

“Pitching early on has looked really strong,” Kozeal said. “Sean McGee is our number one guy on the mound, and he’s really stepped it up offensively too. Micheal Turner is one of our top guys offensively and we’re looking forward to him continuing that this year, but he’s also looked good in the preseason at pitching. Revin Bruck, another one of our seniors has really put in his time and is going to be a really good hitter and plays really well in the outfield. Tanner Nelson our fourth senior, came back out to play this year. He hasn’t played in the past couple of years, but he’s played a pivotal role in these first couple of games and is a great utility guy.

“Our juniors with Isaac (Wohlhuter), has looked really good, We’re looking for him to take the next step this year, and I think he’s going to have a big year. Cameron Hoden and Simeon Weers will be switching off at second base, both do a really good job there. Carter Kunze as a sophomore returns at left field and he’s gotten stronger at the plate. Cael Corrin has been a pretty solid pitcher for us and will be another one of our top guys, and Lincoln Thomas started all of last year as a freshman and looks really strong this year with hitting and pitching. Cael Witt playing as an eighth-grader last year comes back to solidify our shortstop and we’re looking for some big things from him as well.”

Tri-Center will play their first road game of the season on Tuesday when they play at Logan-Magnolia at 7:30 p.m.