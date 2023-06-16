Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0: The Trojans collected their sixth straight win as TC shut out the Bulldogs in five innings for the second time this season.

Despite connecting for just six hits in the game, the Trojans ran the bases well and Isaac Wohlhuter allowed just three hits while striking out seven in five innings

Michael Turner, Lincoln Thomas, Tristin Gunderson, and Revin Bruck all had a hit and two RBIs in the win. Cael Corrin and Carter Gittins also had a hit for TC in the win.

Cole Jeppesen had two hits for Riverside and Garrett Hough had a hit.

Riverside (4-10) 000 0XX X – 0

Tri-Center (12-5) 714 1XX X – 13

Treynor 8 AHSTW 1: The Vikings scored the first run of the game in the top half of the first inning, but the Cardinals took over from that point onward.

The Cards scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first, three more in the third, and two more in the third to pull away.

Jaxon Schumacher led all players with three hits. Ryan Bach and Brady Wallace each had two hits and three RBIs in the convincing win. Bach also earned the win on the mound after pitching for all seven innings and struck out seven while allowing five hits.

Brayden Lund had a hit and RBI in the loss.

AHSTW (8-6) 100 000 0 – 1

Treynor (10-4) 203 201 0 – 8

AHSTW 5 Treynor 4: The Vikings rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force the Thursday night split with the Cardinals in Avoca.

Brayden Lund connected for two hits including a walk-off RBI single to clinch the victory. Blake Akers, Aiden Akers, and Charlie Lane all posted two hits each as well in the win. Nick Denning struck out four in the win as he pitched six innings.

Mason Yochum and Jaxon Schumacher each had two hits in the loss.

Treynor (10-5) 102 001 0 – 4

AHSTW (9-6) 000 202 1 – 5