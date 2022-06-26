PREP BASKETBALL: Beck named new Heartland Christian boys basketball coach

The Heartland Christian Eagles have found a new coach to lead the boys basketball program. Chad Beck has been hired to take over the head coach position in Winter 2022.

“I’ve had a lot of coaching experience in the past,” Beck said. “It was just something I had a lot of interest in and I really thought Larry (Gray) was going to be a lifer at that position and then I heard he was stepping down and we started having conversations, and I got really excited about the opportunity.

“I want to see this program grow and see some sustained success there. I also have two that go to Heartland Christian and it’s going to be nice to see the program ”

Not only is Beck excited about this opportunity, but former head coach and current H.C. athletic director Larry Gray is thrilled to see Beck accept the job. Gray says this is who he hoped would take the position from the moment he knew he was stepping away.

“When I knew my time as HCS head coach was done,” Gray said in a press release. “I had one person in mind to take the reins of the team, Chad Beck. I asked the Lord and I feel he granted my request.

“I am more than excited to see where this team goes over the next few years and the many years to come. As part of the HCS varsity boys program, I asked that each of you support him in this new adventure. It will look different and sound different with new team plans, policies, and structure, but this is ordered by the Lord. So go along for the ride of a lifetime.”

When asked what kind of program Beck plans to run, he says that Gray already made the foundation of the program for him. Now it’s time to build off that foundation.

“We just want to be consistently competitive,” Beck said. “Larry has built a great foundation for this program and now we want to build on that. We just want to build a culture here where more kids that want to compete and just grow the program.

“We got to start with the youth. The current kids we have now are a very solid core, and I really the core we have back next season. If you look back they lost a lot of close games this past season. They competed really well for about 75 to 80 percent of the game, we just have to learn to finish. That’s going to be a big focus for the upcoming season.”

With two of last year’s top three scorers returning next season, Beck is not just excited about his debut season but also is excited about the potential this program has.

“I think the main thing that excites me about this job is its potential,” Beck said. “It’s exciting to think about where we can go and what there is still to do. We got some big key pieces there this year and hopefully, we can stay healthy. If we can do that and keep building off of previous seasons’ recent success, we’re going to be a successful group.”

Beck in the past has also coached football and girls basketball along with boys basketball in the state of Missouri. Beck and his wife Beth live in Council Bluffs with their two children Wade, who is in fifth grade, and Avery, who is in eighth grade, and both attend Heartland Christian.