Prep Basketball: Cardinals, Rams, and Viking teams all earns wins

Girls

Glenwood 79, Creston 40: Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood built a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter rolled from there on Tuesday.

Madison Camden led all scorers with 31 points after shooting 7 of 10 from behind the arc. Jenna Hopp added 13 points and Brynlee Arnold scored 10 points.

Glenwood (13-2) 18 18 23 20 -- 79

Creston (7-8) 6 15 17 2 -- 40

AHSTW 54, Missouri Valley 16: The Vikings snapped their six-game losing skid as they beat Missouri Valley in Avoca on Tuesday night.

AHSTW (6-12) -- 54

Missouri Valley (1-16) -- 16

Treynor 46, Tri-Center 13: Class 2A No. 4 Treynor didn’t allow the Trojans a single point in the first quarter and just two points in the first half. The Cardinals continued to roll in the second half as they kept their undefeated conference record intact.

Jozie Lewis and Alexa Schwartz led the Cardinals with 11 points each.

Tri-Center (5-12) 0 2 8 3 -- 13

Treynor (15-1) 14 3 15 14 -- 46

Boys

AHSTW 82, Missouri Valley 48: The Viking offense exploded for 33 points in the first quarter to build a 23 point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from that point onward for the win against Missouri Valley.

Raydden Grobe led the Vikings with 29 points after sinking seven 3s. Brayden Lund also had a double-double for AHSTW with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri Valley (2-15) 10 16 15 7 -- 48

AHSTW (15-0) 33 17 20 12 -- 82

Glenwood 61, Creston 58: After falling behind by 10 points after the first quarter, the Rams battled back to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter. Led by Caden Johnson’s 30 points, the Rams escaped with the close win in Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Creston (6-9) 16 14 10 18 -- 58

Glenwood (8-7) 6 17 17 21 -- 61

Treynor 48, Tri-Center 38: Treynor overcame an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter to rally back and beat the Trojans in Treynor on Tuesday night.

Ethan Konz and Thomas Schwartz led Treynor with 15 points and Ethan Dickerson added another 11 points for Treynor. Christian Dahir led Tri-Center with seven points.

Tri-Center (10-6) 18 7 10 3 -- 38

Treynor (12-2) 12 4 18 14 -- 48