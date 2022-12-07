PREP BASKETBALL: Eagles beat down Bulldogs

A 21-3 run that spanned through the end of the first quarter to halftime helped Underwood pull away from Riverside 66-38 in Underwood on Tuesday night.

“We got a little slow,” Eagles coach Brad Blum said. “They knocked us on our heels at first and pressed us to respond, the way did and buckled down on defense, we got a few more stops and it helped jumpstart our offense.”

The lead changed four times in the first quarter as the Bulldogs and Eagles battled back and forth in what was shaping up to be a fast-paced game.

However, the Bulldog’s shooting went cold late in the first quarter as the Eagles flew out to the big 21-3 run to take a commanding 35-16 lead into halftime. The Eagles slowly kept building upon their lead to pull away from the Bulldogs and earn their first Western Iowa Conference win of the season.

“Our main offense is when we’re in transition so when we can hold them on defense and then play fast like we like to, it’s great,” Vanfossan said. “We started slow in the second half of our first two games, so coach really emphasized to us to get out fast and start strong in those first five minutes.”

“Defense is always important in these WIC games,” Josh Ravlin added. “Jack was getting a ton of rebounds, and he can kick out quick and that gets our offense going.”

Vanfossan led the Eagles with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Ravlin had 11 points for the Eagles. Mason Boothby also contributed 11 points, and Owen Larsen scored 10 points.

Aiden Bell led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

The Eagles have high hopes for this season. Despite having just two seniors on the team, this Eagle team is loaded with experience as some guys have one to two years of varsity experience already. With that experience in hand, the Eagles look to soar up to new heights.

“We’ve been playing with each other for so long,” Vanfossan said. “We have great chemistry and finally playing together at the high school it’s so much better.”

“Getting to the well is probably our biggest goal,” Ravlin said. “Winning the WIC for the first time would be awesome too.”

Like all good teams though, the Eagles will take things one practice at a time, one game at a time, and one task at a time. Blum believes if this team stays the course, this Eagles team could be flying high before this season ends.

“We have a long way to go before the postseason is here,” Blum said. “Right now we’re just focused on each day of practice and getting better every day and as long as we keep doing that we can reach our full potential, wherever that may lead.”

Underwood will play at Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday for their next game at 7:30 p.m.

Riverside (1-3) 13 3 14 8 – 38

Underwood (2-1) 18 17 18 13 – 66