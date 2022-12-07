PREP BASKETBALL: Eagles girls continue strong start to season

Class 2A No. 4 Underwood’s defense suffocated the Bulldogs to overcome a sluggish second quarter offensively to roll Riverside 48-13 on Tuesday night in Underwood.

The Eagles allowed just six points in the first half and never allowed more than five points per quarter to the Bulldogs to overcome a sluggish offensive performance.

“Defense is really what we’ve been trying to do over the first few weeks of the season,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We’re really emphasizing defense, the offense will come in time, we still got a lot of stuff to work on there, but defensively the girls are buying into what we’re doing, trying to do, and the defense travels, it’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

The Eagles wasted no time taking command as they built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles managed just eight points in the second quarter, but their defense made up for it by not allowing a single field goal to the Bulldogs in the second quarter.

“The full-court press definitely helped, we just have to keep our communication up,” Jacobsen said. “We didn’t let missed shots keep us from shooting we just kept hustling to get the offensive rebounds and keep shooting. If you take good shots, they’re going to start going down.”

The offense began finding success in and around the paint and by creating second-chance opportunities in the second half which ultimately boosted the Eagles to a 2-0 start in the Western Iowa Conference.

“We’ve worked a lot on our press,” Humphrey said. “We haven’t run it much this year, but it definitely caused a lot of turnovers, and that really helped our offense get going, after a while, we figured out our spacing and had great ball movement, and it gave us a spark. ”

The Eagles after being state quarter-finalists last season have high goals again this season with a lot of experience. However, Vanfossan says this team is not thinking about what they did last year, or worried about replicating that in the future, all that matters is now.

“We still have to get better,” Vanfossan said. “Everyone knows we have a lot coming back, and we don’t really talk much about it. We’re just taking things one practice at a time, one game at a time. If we start looking ahead, it’s easy to lose track of where you are now.

“I didn’t even know we were rated. I guess that means people think we’re doing something right, but we know we still have a lot of stuff to work on, and that’s what keeps us humble and drive us to improve.”

Underwood will play at St. Albert for the next game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Riverside (1-2) 5 1 4 3 – 13

Underwood (2-1) 15 8 13 12 – 48