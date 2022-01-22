 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball: Falcons, Saintes win in Denison

  • Updated
St. Albert Saintes Logo

The St. Albert boys and girls basketball teams both picked up wins at Denison-Schleswig Friday night.

In the boys game, the Falcons overcame a six-point halftime deficit and held on late to pick up a 60-54 win.

Carter White led St. Albert with 19 points. Jeremiah Sherrill followed with 11, while Colin Lillie scored 10.

The Saintes also picked up a road win in Denison by a score of 50-43.

Led by Pearl Reisz's 25 points and six steals, the Saintes rolled by the Monarchs through the first three quarters.

However, the Saintes defense also played a huge role in this win as they allowed just one field goal to the Monarch in the first half which was a three pointer in the first quarter.

The Monarchs then made eight free throws in the second quarter.

"Our defense was really locked in," Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. "We also a key stretch in the third quarter that put us up by 13 where we hit some outside shots which was something we had trouble doing in the first half. That little stretch really helped our offense open up and then we just hung on in the fourth quarter."

Ella Klusman added another key eight points for the Saintes.

The Monarchs outscored the Saintes 18-12 in the fourth quarter but fell short in there comeback attempt.

Both St. Albert teams will host Thomas Jefferson on Monday.

Boys

St. Albert (6-8) 9 11 19 21 -- 60

Denison-Schleswig (9-4) 11 15 11 17 -- 54

Girls

St. Albert (10-4) 6 15 17 12 -- 50

Denison-Schleswig (7-5) 3 8 14 18 -- 43

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.

