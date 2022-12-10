PREP BASKETBALL: Friday Basketball Scoreboard

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49: The Rams charged out to a 23-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a double-double by Jenna Hopp helped the Rams make short work of the Cardinals.

Hopp had 21 points and 19 rebounds and her teammate McKenna Koehler pitched in 11 points in the win.

Clarinda (2-4) 6 16 13 14 – 49

Glenwood (3-1) 23 12 23 13 – 71

AHSTW 52 Audubon 24: The Lady Vikes built a 13-point lead by halftime and nearly doubled their lead by the end of the third quarter to get the win.

AHSTW (2-4) 8 18 14 12 – 52

Audubon (0-5) 3 10 4 7 – 24

Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32: After building a 12-point lead at halftime, Class 2A No. 5 Treynor doubled their lead after the third quarter to earn the win at home.

Alexa Schwartz led Treynor's offense with 15 points and also collected 13 rebounds. Clara Teigland added 14 points, and Jozie Lewis pitched in 10 points for the Cards.

Logan-Magnolia (4-2) 5 10 7 10 – 32

Treynor (4-0) 11 16 19 8 – 54

Tri-Center 52 IKM-Manning 44: The Trojans won their third straight game despite seeing an early 11-point lead dwindled to just a point heading into the fourth quarter. The Trojans had three players score 10 points or more to hold off the resilient Wolves in Neola.

Alexis Flaharty had a big night for the Trojans with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Kenkel also scored 14 points, and Cassidy Cunningham contributed 10 points for the Trojans.

IKM-Manning (2-2) 10 11 16 7 – 44

Tri-Center (3-2) 12 19 7 14 – 52

Boys

Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47: After a tight first quarter the Rams pull ahead by 10 points by halftime and then doubled their lead by the end of the third quarter to get the win at home.

Logyn Eckheart led Glenwood with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Zac Kelsey and Kayden Anderson each added 14 points for the Rams in the win.

Clarinda (3-2) 13 8 14 12 – 47

Glenwood (3-1) 15 15 24 19 – 73

Tri-Center 69 IKM-Manning 55: The Trojans used a key second quarter to take the lead and begin pulling away from the Wolves in Neola on Friday night.

Michael Turner had 22 points, Christian Dahir had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Isaac Wohlhuter finished with 13 points for Tri-Center.

IKM-Manning (2-2) 19 8 9 19 – 55

Tri-Center (3-1) 18 16 12 23 – 69

Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18: The Cardinals held the Panthers to just nine points each half as they quickly pulled away for a dominant Western Iowa Conference win.

Grant Hughey led the Cardinals off the bench with 11 points, Ethan Dickerson had 10 points and Jace Tams had nine points, while Alec Lovely scored eight.

Logan-Magnolia (1-4) 7 2 2 7 – 18

Treynor (3-1) 20 22 12 7 – 61

AHSTW 57 Audubon 41: The Vikings slowly pulled away from a gritty Wheeler team in Audubon to improve to 4-0.

Kyle Sternberg led all scorers with 16 points and collected nine rebounds, and Brayden Lund scored 15 points for AHSTW in the win.

AHSTW (4-0) 17 12 15 13 – 57

Audubon (0-5) 10 8 12 11 – 41