PREP BASKETBALL: J-Hawks scrap over Titans

Urbandale won a scrappy physical Saturday afternoon contest in Council Bluffs as they handed Lewis Central their first defeat of the season.

The J-Hawks beat the Titans 54-32.

“There were some things that they did offensively that stumped us a bit,” Titans coach Ricky Torres said. “Defensively we didn’t play defense to our standards and that led to the outcome here.

“We just have to play better defense. A big part of playing good defense is effort. There were times we gave a really good effort and times when we didn’t, the biggest difference of this game was the second quarter where our offense stalled out and defensively we stalled out as well. When both of those stall out you get this outcome.”

The Titans hung around through the first quarter, but a 15-2 Urbandale run through the front part of the second quarter gave the J-Hawks a sizable 32-16 lead by halftime.

Urbandale continued to build upon their lead through the second half allowing the Titans just two points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Curtis Wittie led the Titans with eight points Owen Thomas had seven points, and Colby Souther had six points.

Jack Craig led Urbandale with 16 points.

The Titans have four games left before the holiday break. The Titans, after suffering their first loss look to learn from this game as they aim to finish strong before rolling into 2023.

“There’s going to be hills and valleys,” Torres said. “There are times when we are going to feel on top of the mountain and others when we feel like we’re at the bottom, but as I told the guys this is going to be a ride for us. We have a lot of guys who don’t necessarily have a lot of experience, we have a lot of guys who are coming back from ACL surgeries and have been a year off the game, so we’re trying to teach these little things to help the guys be successful.

The Titans will play at Norwalk for their next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Urbandale (2-2) 13 19 11 11 – 54

Lewis Central (3-1) 10 6 2 14 – 32