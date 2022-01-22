Prep Basketball: Lewis Central girls, boys beat Shenandoah

The Lewis Central basketball teams each won Friday night’s Hawkeye 10 game against Shenandoah in Shenandoah.

The girls rolled out to a quick and early lead to take control early and led 29-16 at the half. The Fillies would cut the deficit to single digits before heading into the fourth quarter, the Titans held their host to just two points in the fourth quarter to close the game and win their fourth straight conference game.

“It was good to go and get a win,” Titan girls coach Chris Hanafan said. “Shenandoah is a tough place to play and they got some good size and hit some shots to stay in the game. Overall though this was a nice win.”

Freshman Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 18 points and sophomore Lucy Scott added 12 more points.

The Titan boys came out clicking on all cylinders, offensively and defensively as the offense rolled for 46 first-half points while holding the Mustangs to just seven first-half points. The Titans would continue to dominate in the second half to win their fourth straight conference game.

Girls

Lewis Central (6-4) 11 18 9 10 -- 48

Shenandoah (8-6) 5 11 13 2 -- 31

Boys

Lewis Central (8-5) 18 28 19 15 -- 80

Shenandoah (3-13) 2 5 4 4 -- 15