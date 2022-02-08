Prep Basketball: Monday night scoreboard

Girls

Essex 55, Heartland 25: The Trojans got rolling early as they outscored the Eagles 33-8 in the first half to cruise through the second half on Monday in Council Bluffs. Maddy Jundt led Heartland with 10 points.

Heartland Christian (1-17) 2 6 7 10 -- 25

Essex (4-15) 14 19 10 12 -- 55

Logan-Magnolia 57, Riverside 45: A key first quarter, where the Panthers built an early seven-point lead, helped Lo-Ma fend off the Bulldogs on Monday in Logan. Riverside tried to close the gap a bit in the third quarter but Lo-Ma held Riverside to just six points in the fourth quarter to run away with the win.

Riverside (7-14) 10 17 12 6 -- 45

Logan-Magnolia (14-7) 17 17 10 13 -- 57

Boys

Heartland Christian 54, Essex 35: The Eagles had three players score in double figures along the way to Heartland's third-straight win on Monday night in Council Bluffs. Matt Stile led Heartland with 18 points and nine rebounds, Colton Brennan had 14 points and Anthony Khol added another 11 points and four assists.

Heartland Christian (8-10) 14 13 12 15 -- 54

Essex (2-17) 4 8 13 10 -- 35

Logan-Magnolia 56, Riverside 48: A big second half helped the Panthers run away from Riverside in Logan on Monday night. The Panthers pulled away after outsourcing the Bulldogs 19-9 in the third quarter. Aiden Bell led Riverside with 19 points, and Ayden Salais added another 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (12-9) 11 9 9 19 -- 48

Logan-Magnolia (7-14) 10 11 19 16 -- 56