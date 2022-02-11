Prep Basketball: Rams rule over Monarchs

Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood girls basketball started strong to make short work of Denison-Schleswig 69-31 on Friday night in Glenwood.

The Rams outscored the Monarchs 47-17 in the first half to take immediate control of the game. The Rams then held the Monarchs to just two points in the third quarter to put the game even further out of reach and eventually win their final regular-season game of the season convincingly.

The Rams offensive surge was led by senior Madison Camden who scored 34 points. Junior Jenna Hopp added another 12 points for the Rams and Danika Arnold scored eight points.

Glenwood will await the winner of the Lewis Central and Carroll game, which will be played at Lewis Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rams will play the winner on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Glenwood at 7 p.m.

Rams boys rally falls short

The Glenwood boys fell behind early and despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, could not pull off the comeback win. Denison-Schleswig won 65-60 in Glenwood on Friday night.

The Monarchs took a 12-point lead after the first quarter and led by 11 at the half. Eventually, the Rams cut the lead down to just eight points early on in the fourth quarter and would go on a 10-0 run to take the lead midway through the quarter, but the Monarchs went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead and keep it for good this time.

Caden Johnson led the Rams with 16 points and Gavin Schau added another 12 points.

Glenwood will face Lewis Central in Glenwood for senior night on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Denison-Schleswig (9-12) 8 9 2 12 – 31

Glenwood (16-4) 22 25 12 10 – 69

Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Slater 13, Olivia Meyer 5, Whitlee Auen 4, Sophie Sonnichsen 3, Kiana Schulz 3, Addison Inman 3

Glenwood: Madison Camden 34, Jenna Hopp 12, Danika Arnold 8, Abby Hughes 5, Grace Nightster 4, Kennedy Jones 4, Brynlee Arnold 2

Boys

Denison-Schleswig (12-9) 26 12 16 11 – 65

Glenwood (10-9) 14 13 16 17 – 60

Denison-Schleswig: Carson Seuntjens 16, Jaxon wessel 12, Luke Wiebers 12, Lance Arkfeld 9, Gavin Hipnar 7, Hunter Emery 6, Matthew Weltz 3

Glenwood: Caden Johnson 16, Gavin Schau 12, Kayden Anderson 8, Risto Lappala 7, Jayme Fritts 5, Zac Kelsey 5, Tommy Johnson 3, Grant Von Essen 2, Logyn Eckhart 2