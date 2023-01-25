PREP BASKETBALL: Rams sweep Panthers, Eagle teams sweep Lo-Ma

Glenwood 52 Creston 43: The Rams got off to a hot start, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and held a 13-point lead at halftime to fend off a second-half push by the Panthers.

Jenna Hopp had a double-double for Glenwood with 24 points and 10 rebounds and was honored before the game for becoming the school's all-time leading scorer with her 36-point performance against North Bend Central. Danika Arnold added another 10 points.

Creston (4-12) 14 7 11 11 – 43

Glenwood (10-5) 25 9 5 13 – 52

Treynor 65 Tri-Center 26: Class 2A No. 8 Treynor exploded to a 44-8 lead by halftime and never allowed the Trojans to get their offense going.

Clara Teigland had 13 points, and Nora Konz put in 10 points for the Cards. Cassidy Cunningham had nine points for Tri-Center.

Treynor (14-2) 23 21 7 14 – 65

Tri-Center (9-8) 3 5 9 9 – 26

Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 30: A key fourth quarter, where the Eagles outscored the Panthers 18-5, helped Class 2A No. 7 Underwood pull away from an athletic Lo-Ma team.

Alizabeth Jacobsen had a monster game with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Delaney Ambrose chipped in another nine points for the Eagles.

Logan-Magnolia (12-4) 5 7 13 5 – 30

Underwood (14-2) 12 10 7 18 – 47

AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 45: After a slow first quarter where the Lady Vikes scored just three points, AHSTW found a rhythm in the second half to take the lead over the Lady Reds and pull away.

Ellie Peterson led AHSTW with 16 points, Saydi Paulsen had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Delaney Goshorn scored another 12.

AHSTW (8-10) 3 13 18 21 – 55

Missouri Valley (2-14) 5 15 8 17 – 45

Audubon 45 Riverside 32: The Wheelers took a slim lead by the end of the first quarter and slowly built it up to defeat Riverside in Audubon.

Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with seven points.

Riverside (6-11) 10 7 6 9 – 32

Audubon (2-15) 13 6 12 14 – 45

Boys

Glenwood 74 Creston 72: Caden Johnson hit two free throws with five seconds left in the game to boost the Rams over the Panthers in a thrilling Hawkeye 10 Conference game.

Risto Lappala had 23 points, Logyn Eckheart added 18 points while collecting 11 rebounds, and Johnson pitched in 11 points and dished out six assists.

Creston (8-5) 22 15 19 16 – 72

Glenwood (12-5) 18 15 24 17 – 74

Tri-Center 54 Treynor 48: The Trojans stormed out to a 34-18 lead by halftime to hold off a big fourth-quarter run from the Cardinals in Neola.

Michael Turner had 21 points and five assists to lead the Trojans. Isaac Wohlhuter added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Christian Dahir also chipped in eight points while collecting 15 rebounds.

Treynor (10-5) 9 9 14 16 – 48

Tri-Center (10-6) 22 12 11 9 – 54

AHSTW 71 Missouri Valley 36: Class 2A No. 7 AHSTW had three players score double figures as the Vikings won their first of three consecutive road games.

Kyle Sternberg scored 20 points with seven rebounds while Brayden Lund added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Abe McIntosh had 10 points.

AHSTW (14-1) – 71

Missouri Valley (8-8) – 36

Underwood 54 Logan-Magnolia 43: Underwood built a 15-point lead by halftime and a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter to help fend off a fourth-quarter rally by the Panthers.

Jack Vanfossan led the Eagles with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Luke Seidler scored 11 for Underwood, and Mason Boothby had 10.

Logan-Magnolia (2-15) 5 11 9 18 – 43

Underwood (13-2) 10 21 14 9 – 54

Riverside 60 Audubon 40: The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak as they went on a key run in the first and third quarters to pull away from the Wheelers.,

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 34 points, and Ayden Salais added another 13 points.

Riverside (5-11) 6 14 9 11 – 40

Audubon (5-12) 15 14 21 10 – 60