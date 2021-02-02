Prep basketball roundup: Harlan sweeps Green Co.; T.J. boys fall to Bishop Heelan

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harlan 58,
Greene County 16
HARLAN – Harlan scored the first 18 points of the game and rolled to a 68-16 victory over Greene County on Monday.
Jocelyn Cheek and Macie Leinen led a balanced Harlan offense with a game-high 11 point apiece, while Claire Schmitz had 10 and Ashley Hall added eight.
Greene County (5-10) 2 0 3 11 –16
Harlan Community (12-5) 22 22 10 4 – 58
G: Brianna Habben 3, Brianna Osterson 2, Makala Kafer 4, Lily Muir 2, Sadie Wilson 5.
H: Jocelyn Cheek 11, Claire Schmitz 10, Ashley Hall 8, Raegen Wicks 4, Brecken Van Baale 7, Macie Leinen 11, Brynn Klaassen 3, Jordan Heese 1, Julia Schechinger 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harlan 91,
Greene County 38
HARLAN – Harlan raced out to a 22-1 lead over Greene County and never looked back in a 91-38 win on Monday.
In Harlan’s highest-scoring game of the season, Bradley Curren led the way offensively with a game-high 22 points, while Aidan Hall and Connor Frame each had 20.
Greene County (4-12) 6 15 10 7 — 38
Harlan Community (7-8) 34 25 22 10 — 91
G: Max Riley 14, Caden Telleen 2, Bryce Stalder 3, Zach Goff 1, Richard Daugherty 10, Brayden Roberts 5, Nathan Behne 3.
H: Bradley Curren 22, Teagon Kasperbauer 2, Gunner Schmitz 4, Aidan Hall 20, Jacob Birch 8, Connor Frame 20, Isaiah Ahrenholtz 7, Franz Reisz 8.
Bishop Heelan 68,
Thomas Jefferson 42
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic defeated Thomas Jefferson 68-42 on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
Austin Schubert led T.J. with a game-high 19 points.
“Early on we were not able to put the ball in the basket and it killed our confidence,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Heelan took advantage and jumped out to an early 10-point lead. We felt lucky to only be down 10 at the half, but unfortunately we never got closer. (There are) a couple days of practice left this week before we finish the regular season with six games in 11 days.”
CBTJ — 4-18-6-14—42
Heelan — 14-18-18-18—68
CBTJ: Flynn 5: Schubert 19, Tran 4, Ibar 10, J. Kapels 2, Toman 2.