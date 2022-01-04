Prep Basketball: Saintes stomp Tigers; Tigers hold off Falcons

St. Albert girls basketball opened the Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with a 58-11 win over the Tigers thanks to a strong first half.

“I thought it was very important for us to get a good start tonight and set the tempo,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “The girls did a great job coming out and establishing themselves early. The first quarter just really set our tempo for the night.”

The Saintes started the game off with an 8-0 run before Red Oak scored their first and only points of the first half. The Saintes scored the last 11 points of the first quarter to take a 19-2 lead, and were up by 37 points by halftime.

Helping lead the charge was senior Pearl Reisz who had 14 first-half points, but for Reisz, the better part was being able to focus and improve on defense.

“It’s nice to get back into the season with a big win like this,” Reisz said. “This was a good tune-up game before Friday, and it was good to run a lot of defenses and practice those and get ready for a physical Harlan team on Friday.”

With the running engaged throughout the second half, the Tigers managed to post nine points in the third quarter but went scoreless again in the fourth quarter as the Saintes rolled by the Tigers.

Along with Reisz, sophomore Ella Klusman scored a game-high 15 points and fellow sophomore Lilly Krohn added 13 more points. Seeing all the guards click right out of the break was what this team was hoping to see.

“It was nice to have us all clicking and having a big game tonight,” Klusman said. “Everyone can shoot it from outside and when we got our two posts working in the paint they get going and we knew we have the shooters to knock down shots.”

Red Oak (0-10) 2 0 9 0 – 11

St. Albert (6-3) 12 20 11 8 – 58

Red Oak: Merced Ramirez 5, Lainey Devries 4, Maddie Doyle 2

St. Albert: Ella Klusman 15, Pearl Reisz 14, Lilly Krohn 13, Lena Rosloniec 7, Katelyn Hendricks 7, Missy Evezic 2

Tigers hold off Falcons

In the boys game, Red Oak got out to a quick double-digit lead in the first quarter and then held off St. Albert from rallying back in the second half for a 62-56 win.

“It was awful,” St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “We were not ready to play the game. I didn’t have them ready, they weren’t ready. When you get down 14-1 early on and we miss layups and free throws, that’s what happens. They shot lights out in the first quarter and we just weren’t able to fully get back in this game.”

Red Oak started the first quarter on fire, opening the contest with a 14-1 run within the first four minutes of the game which helped build a 21-10 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Falcon then kept chipping away the Tiger’s lead and had the deficit down to as small as five points within the first half before the visiting Tigers answered with five quick points to go back up 10. A late pair of free throws from senior Alex Gast got the Falcons back within eight before the halftime horn sounded.

The Falcons kept inching closer and closer until they finally tied the game at 52-52 midway through the fourth quarter. St. Albert only scored four more points for the rest of the game

“We were hoping to make a bucket there towards the end to write something up,” Peterson said. “We never were able to get anything to fall. Guys who usually make free throws were missing and weren’t hitting our shots, and they did. We just got ourselves in too much of a hole in the first quarter.”

Both St. Albert teams will stay at home this Friday as they host Harlan. Girls will start at 5:30 p.m. while the boys will start around 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak (3-4) 21 13 12 16 – 62

St. Albert (3-4) 10 16 18 12 – 56

Red Oak: Hunter Gilleland 22, Ryan Johnson 10, Nick Fouts 9, Kaden Johnson 7, Max DeVries 7, Brad Sifford 4, Brayden Sifford 3

St. Albert: Carter White 15, Colin Lillie 12, DJ Weilage 11, Alex Gast 8, Jaxon Lehnen 6, Chase Morton 4