Prep Basketball: Skyhawks soar past Titan teams

The Omaha Skutt basketball teams, both kept their undefeated season in tact after defeating Lewis Central’s teams in Omaha on Saturday afternoon.

The Omaha Skutt girls sank 10 3s in the first half to pull away early on from Lewis Central. The full-court defense then helped the Skyhawks put away the Titans 62-24 in Omaha.

The Skyhawk’s offense came out on fire from behind the arc while the Titans at times struggled just getting the ball up the floor because of the Skyhawks’ tenacious full-court pressure.

The Titans got into a bit more of a rhythm in the second quarter, only to see the Skyhawks sink six 3s in the second quarter. Things didn’t get any better in the second half for the Titans as they were held to just eight points for the whole second half as the Titans fell to Nebraska’s No. 1 ranked team in Class B.

“We knew they were going to bring pressure and that they could shoot really well,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “They did both of those things really well today. I thought we played great man to man at times as well as our zone, they just made shots. When you go up against a team that has five or more girls that can knock down threes like that it makes it really hard. That and they kept great pressure on us all game.

Lewis Central (7-6) 4 12 6 2 – 24

Omaha Skutt (12-0) 15 22 12 13 – 62

Lewis Central: Brooke Larsen 11, Lucy Scott 6, Kylee Brown 3, Gracie Hays 3, Elise Thramer 1

Omaha Skutt: Peyton McCabe 20, Jesse Trout 11, Mia McMahon 6, Presley Douglas 5, Victoria Van Dyke 5, Addison Burt 4, Julia Connealy 4, Madison Livingston 4, Libby Shotkoski 3

In the boy’s game, the Skyhawks started slowly as the Titans dominated the boards in the first few minutes of the first quarter. However, Skutt would outscore the Titans 17-4 for the rest of the quarter to build a quick double-digit lead.

The offense would find success around the paint, but the Skyhawks still held on through the second half, thanks to their defense which continued to create transition baskets.

“Our offense just went dead in the water in the first half,” Titan boys coach Dan Miller said. “Skutt is good. They’re a very good team and are number one in their class for a reason, they speed you up, and consequently, we had a lot of great opportunities early on around the basket, but the pressure they put on you offensively and defensively is nonstop. Still, this was a great opportunity for us to play a quality team and we’ll get better from this.”

Lewis Central (6-5) 8 4 17 15 – 44

Omaha Skutt (11-0) 19 19 18 10 – 66

Lewis Central: Cole Arnold 11, Colby Souther 10, Devin Nailor 8, Wyatt Hatcher 5, JC Dermody 3, Nick Miller 3, Parker Matiyow 2, Nash Paulson 2

Omaha Skutt: JJ Ferin 17, Grant Dvorak 17, Jake Brack 10, Gabriel Edstrand 10, James Gninefou 8, Nate Zuroske 2, Ben Teal 2