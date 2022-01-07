Prep Basketball: Tri-Center, AHSTW in action

Girls Basketball

IKM-Manning 51, Tri-Center 36: The Wolves' offense built an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter and maintained the distance for the next three quarters.

The win is IKM-Manning’s second in a row after losing four straight before the two wins.

Tri-Center (2-7) 8 8 10 10 – 36

IKM-Manning (3-6) 16 7 13 15 – 51

Stanton 57, AHSTW 42: Stanton built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in Avoca.

The Lady Vikes cut the deficit back to single digits late in the third quarter, but the Viqueens ran away with the win in the fourth quarter.

Stanton (9-0) 18 12 11 16 – 57

AHSTW (4-6) 7 11 14 10 – 42

Boys Basketball

Tri-Center 54, IKM-Manning 46: After falling behind early in the game, Tri-Center outscored the Wolves in the next three quarters to rally back and take the win on the road.

Junior Michael Turner led the Trojans with 18 points, and senior Jaxyn Valadez added 13 points.

Tri-Center (6-3) 9 13 12 20 – 54

IKM-Manning (2-7) 17 10 6 13 – 46