PREP BASKETBALL: Trojans double down Rams

The Tri-Center basketball teams earned a pair of wins on Monday night against MVAOCOU in Neola.

The Tri-Center girls started the night off against a Rams team that came in 5-1. Thanks to a key fourth-quarter run, Tri-Center defeated MVACOU 49-36.

After low-scoring first half, the Trojans found themselves down two points and trailed by three heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was where the Trojans shined, as they outscored MVOACOU 23-7 in the final quarter to pull away and run away with the win. Junior Taylor Kenkel led T.C. with 15 points to go with four assists in the win, while junior Alexis Flaharty was a point away from a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals.

The boys' game proved to be more one-sided as the Trojans pulled away for a 70-24 victory.

The Trojans held the Rams to just eight points in the first half while scoring 36 themselves, and then outscored MVAOCOU 34-16 in the second half to seal the deal.

Christian Dahir had a double-double for the Trojans with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Zach Murley led the Trojans with 17 points after sinking five threes on the night, junior Avery Reed added another 10 off the bench for T.C.

Tri-Center will play again on Tuesday against Underwood in a key Western Iowa Conference game, in Neola, which will be their final contest of 2022. Check back soon for the results of this contest.

Girls

MVAOCOU (5-2) 3 10 16 7 – 36

Tri-Center (5-3) 4 7 15 23 – 49

Boys

MVAOCOU (0-5) 4 4 8 8 – 24

Tri-Center (4-2) 18 18 17 17 – 70