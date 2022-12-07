PREP BASKETBALL: Tuesday Basketball Scoreboard

St. Albert 46 Creston 27: After a close and competitive first half, the Saintes held the Panthers to just nine points in the second half while scoring 27 points themselves to earn another key road win and improve to 5-0.

Landry Miller led St. Albert with 13 points. Lena Rosloniec had 12 rebounds and seven points, and Missy Evezic had three points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks.

St. Albert (5-0) 8 11 15 12 – 46

Creston (0-5) 5 13 6 3 – 27

LeMars 46 Abraham Lincoln 42: The Bulldogs played spoiler to the Lynx’s pack the gym night with a tight Missouri River Conference win.

Jeena Carle led Abraham Lincoln with 15 points, and Hutson Rau finished with eight.

LeMars (2-2) 6 10 13 17 – 46

Abraham Lincoln (3-1) 15 7 10 10 – 42

Sioux City East 76 Thomas Jefferson 19: The Black Raiders outscored the Yellow Jackets 60-11 in the first half to earn the win.

Sioux City East (2-0) 21 39 11 5 – 76

Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 6 5 2 6 – 19

Treynor 68 Audubon 28: Class 2A No. 5 Treynor built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and the offense rolled the Cardinals by the Wheelers in Audubon.

The Air Force commit Clara Teigland had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Alexa Schwartz followed with 2 points

Treynor (3-0) 15 11 21 21 – 68

Audubon (0-3) 4 6 6 12 – 28

Glenwood 65 Denison-Schleswig 42: The Rams used a big second quarter where they outscored the Monarchs 21-9 to pull away and ahead to improve to 2-0 in Hawkeye 10 play.

Jenna Hopp led the Rams with a double-double- of 24 points and 12 rebounds, Danika Arnold added 17 points, and Neyla Nanfito put in 11.

Glenwood (2-1) 14 21 14 16 – 65

Denison-Schleswig (1-3) 10 9 10 13 – 42

IKM-Manning 48 AHSTW 43: The Lady Vikes lost a close one in Manning despite a double-double from Ellie Peterson.

Peterson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for AHSTW while Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 17 points.

AHSTW (1-4) 9 13 11 10 – 43

IKM-Manning (2-1) 6 16 9 17 – 48

BOYS

Abraham Lincoln 60 LeMars 53: The Lynx held off a pesky Bulldog team that kept finding ways to hang around. But an early 11-point first-quarter lead gave A.L. a strong enough start to hang on for the win.

Cole Arnold scored 17 points and collected eight rebounds, Jayden Calabro added 16 points and five steals for Abraham Lincoln, and Creighton Bracker had eight points and 11 rebounds.

LeMars (0-3) 6 13 16 18 – 53

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 17 8 20 15 – 60

Sioux City East 86 Thomas Jefferson 57: The Black Raiders outscored the Yellow Jackets in all four quarters to earn the win.

Jordan Dewaele had 24 points for the Yellow Jackets. Devin Davis-Conti had 13 and Jayden Kreifels scored 10.

Sioux City East (2-0) 27 18 22 19 – 86

Thomas Jefferson (0-4) 14 14 13 16 – 57

Treynor 73 Audubon 44: The Cardinals outscored the Wheeler 43-23 through the second and third quarters to pull away from the Wheelers in Audubon.

Jace Tams led the Cards with 21 points, and snagged five rebounds, Ethan Konz added 17 points and had four assists, and Alan Young pitched in 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Treynor (2-1) 14 17 26 16 – 73

Audubon (0-4) 11 7 16 10 – 44

AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 39: The Vikings used a key third quarter to pull away from the upset-minded Wolves in Manning to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Brayden Lund scored 24 points with nine rebounds to lead AHSTW and Kyle Sternberg added 13 points.

AHSTW (3-0) 11 12 20 9 – 52

IKM-Manning (2-1) 9 7 11 12 – 39

Creston 83 St. Albert 66: The Panthers built a 16-point lead by halftime and the Falcons weren’t able to close the gap enough to make a comeback.

Colin Lillie led the Falcons with 22 points and Jaxson Lehnen scored 21 points.

St. Albert (1-3) 13 15 22 16 – 66

Creston (1-1) 21 23 18 21 – 83

Denison-Schleswig 56 Glenwood 54: The Monarchs won a thrilling Hawkeye 10 game over the Rams in Denison.

Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 14 points, seven assists, and four steals. Logyn Eckheart pitched in nine points and 10 rebounds.

Glenwood (2-1) 8 17 20 9 – 54

Denison-Schleswig (2-1) 15 14 20 7 – 56