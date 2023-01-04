PREP BASKETBALL: Tuesday Night Area Scoreboard

Girls

Lewis Central 53 Harlan 26: Lewis Central started 2023 with a strong note and a strong win over Class 3A No. 15 Harlan in Council Bluffs.

The Titans held the Cyclones to just 10 points in the first half, and 13 points in the third quarter before giving the reserves some playing time in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Titans was Lucy Scott who sank five three-pointers and finished with 24 points overall. Brooke Larsen also cracked double digits on the score sheet with 10 points.

Harlan (6-3) 4 6 3 13 – 26

Lewis Central (7-3) 19 20 6 8 – 53

St. Albert 63 Red Oak 21: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert rolled out to a 27-2 lead by the end of the first and a 32-point advantage by halftime to make short work of the Tigers in Red Oak.

Grace Manz and Ella Klusman each scored nine points to lead St. Albert in their first game of 2023, and Missy Evezic added another eight points and six blocks. The Saintes also collected 26 steals as a team.

St. Albert (10-0) 27 18 9 9 – 63

Red Oak (0-10) 2 11 6 2 – 21

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 32: After falling behind in the first half, the Trojans rallied back to force overtime against a gritty Riverside team in Oakland.

Taylor Kenkel had 13 points to lead Tri-Center in the close, low-scoring win. Cassidy Cunningham and Alexis Flaharty added another seven points each for T.C.

Riverside was led by Sophia Taylor who posted 12 points on the night.

Tri-Center (6-4) 3 8 11 9 4 – 35

Riverside (4-5) 9 10 3 9 1 – 32

Boys

Glenwood 68 Atlantic 55: Five Ram players scored double digits as Glenwood opened the new year with a Hawkeye 10 conference win at home.

Logyn Eckheart had a double-double for the Rams with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Caden Johnson led all scores, providing 17 for the Rams, Risto Lappala added 15, and Zac Kelsey and Kayden Anderson each scored 10 points for the Rams.

Atlantic (3-6) 18 14 13 10 – 55

Glenwood (7-2) 21 18 13 16 – 68

Lewis Central 51 Harlan 33: After losing four of their last five games in 2022, the Titans earned a big win to start 2023 in Council Bluffs.

The Titans held the Cyclones to just three points in the first quarter to build an early lead and kept building it up each quarter to earn the victory.

Nash Paulson led Lewis Central with 17 points, Curtis Wittie added 15, and Colby Souther had nine points for the Titans.

Harlan (5-2) 3 12 8 10 – 33

Lewis Central (5-4) 11 13 14 13 – 51

Red Oak 70 St. Albert 58: The Tigers earned their second win of the season at home after handing the Falcons their third straight defeat.

St. Albert was led by Collin Lillie who finished with 20 points, and Nicholas Ballenger added 18 for the Falcons.

Tri-Center 55 Riverside 41: The Trojans held the Bulldogs to just three points in the fourth quarter to pull away with a Western Iowa Conference win in Oakland

Christian Dahir had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds and three blocks. Michael Turner also had a good night with 16 points and eight boards for Tri-Center.

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with a game-high 23 points and had four rebounds.

Tri-Center (6-3) 10 16 14 15 – 55

Riverside (2-6) 7 18 13 3 – 41