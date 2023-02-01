PREP BASKETBALL: Tuesday Night Basketball Scoreboard

Abraham Lincoln 48 Sioux City West 44: The Lynx overcame a rough second quarter where they scored only three points, by storming back in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolverines 21-9.

Hutson Rau had 15 to lead the Lynx in the win, and Aubrey Sandbothe finished with nine.

Sioux City West (6-12) 11 15 9 9 – 44

Abraham Lincoln (11-7) 12 3 21 12 – 48

Bishop Heelan 88 Thomas Jefferson 14: Class 4A No. 3 Bishop Heelan sank 15 threes to power through the Yellow Jackets in Council Bluffs.

No stats were reported.

Bishop Heelan (15-2) 33 28 15 12 – 88

Thomas Jefferson (2-16) 6 2 3 3 – 14

Gretna 44 Lewis Central 39: Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central was never able to get their offense going and missed some key free throws in the final minutes as they fell short at home against the Dragons.

Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points, and nine rebounds, and Addison Holt added another eight points.

Gretna (8-9) 13 6 16 9 – 44

Lewis Central (13-4) 11 10 9 9 – 39

Treynor 59 Riverside 15: Class 2A No. 10 Treynor allowed all but five points to the Bulldogs in the first half as the Cardinals quickly pulled away with the win at home.

Clara Teigland had a big night scoring 31 points, six steals, and four assists to lead the Cards, and Alexa Schwartz chipped in 11 points to go with eight rebounds.

Riverside (6-13) 3 2 6 4 – 15

Treynor (16-2) 20 19 16 4 – 59

Boys

Abraham Lincoln 69 Sioux City West 58: After playing a tight game for the first three quarters, the Lynx pulled away with a big fourth-quarter performance.

Cole Arnold led the Lynx with 16 points, Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker scored 14 each, and Matt Mathok had 12.

Sioux City West (5-10) 16 13 13 16 – 58

Abraham Lincoln (12-4) 12 18 12 27 – 69

Bishop Heelan 73 Thomas Jefferson 55: The Yellow Jackets hung tough with the Crusaders for three quarters, but didn’t have enough to get the win as Heelan pulled away in the final quarter.

No stats were reported.

Bishop Heelan (13-4) 22 18 20 13 – 73

Thomas Jefferson (2-16) 16 15 19 5 – 55

Blair 55 Lewis Central 47: A 7-0 second-quarter run helped the Bruins create some separation from the Titans early on. Though the Titans fought back to make it a three-point game on two occasions in the fourth quarter, the Bruins went on another 7-0 to pull away for good.

Jackson Larsen led Lewis Central with 14 points, and Colby Souther had 10 points.

Lewis Central (9-9) 14 13 12 8 – 47

Blair (7-10) 11 21 10 13 – 55

Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42: Despite a low-scoring first half, the Ram's offense found their footing in the second half to beat the Cardinals in Clarinda.

Risto Lappala scored 15 points, and Caden Johnson added 12 for the Rams in the road win.

Glenwood (13-5) 10 8 22 16 – 56

Clarinda (9-9) 6 7 13 16 – 42

Treynor 61 Riverside 48: The Cardinals overcame a nine-point halftime deficit after holding Riverside to just 11 points in the second half.

Ethan Dickerson led the Cardinals with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jace Tams added another 14 points, and Karson Elwood scored 12 points to go with eight points.

Aiden Bell led Riverside with 18 points, and Grady Jeppesen contributed 13 points.

Riverside (5-13) 22 15 9 2 – 48

Treynor (12-5) 14 14 16 17 – 61