AHSTW 57 Treynor 49: The Vikings clinched at least a share of the Western Iowa Conference title as they never trailed the Cardinals in their final home game of the regular season.

Kyle Sternberg led the Vikings with 16 points and nine rebounds while Brayden Lund had 14 points and nine rebounds. Karson Elwood led Treynor with 14 points and Ethan Konz had 12 points.

AHSTW improves to 17-2, while Treynor falls to 12-6.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Thomas Jefferson 25: The Yellow Jackets were shut out in the first quarter and were never able to get their offense going.

No player stats were reported.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-6) 13 24 13 13 – 63

Thomas Jefferson (2-17) 0 10 6 9 – 25

Girls

Treynor 68 AHSTW 33: Class 2A No. 10 Treynor went on a 10-0 run and later a 17-0 run to earn a big win over the Lady Vikes in Avoca.

Clara Teigland had the game-high 17 points and had seven assists, Alexa Schwartz had 15 points, and Nora Konz added 14 for Treynor. Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 15 points.

Treynor improves to 17-2 and AHSTW falls to 8-13.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Thomas Jefferson 21: The Warriors had a 22-point lead by the end of the first quarter and continued to outscore the Yellow Jackets in each quarter.

Taryn Gant led Thomas Jefferson with nine points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-7) 27 18 13 4 – 62

Thomas Jefferson (2-16) 5 9 7 0 – 21