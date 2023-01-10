PREP BASKETBALL: Wolverines roll by Eagles

The Eagles, without senior Colton Brennan, were never able to get their offense rolling as East Mills rolled by Heartland Christian 65-18 on Monday evening at the Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs.

Gavin Andersen and Brady Dingus co-led Heartland with five points each, and Matthew Stile followed with four points and five rebounds.

The Eagles looked to end its two-game skid on Tuesday night as they traveled to Cedar Bluff for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Check back soon for results on this game.

East Mills (10-1) 22 19 16 8 – 65

Heartland Christian (6-5) 8 5 2 3 – 18