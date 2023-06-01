Thomas Jefferson and Council Bluffs Community School District announced that the Yellow Jacket girls basketball has named Mike Driver as its new head coach.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity,” Driver said in a press release. “Being a part of the basketball program and athletics at TJ, has always meant a lot to me. I’m truly grateful for those who have inspired me to give back to these kids, the lessons and influences that shaped me will now be passed down to them.

“Nothing worth having comes easy; we have a lot of work to do. It’s time to lay the foundation for a brighter future for our program. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to build here.”

Driver was an assistant TJ coach for both boys basketball and cross country from 2005-2011 and coached COBRA youth basketball before joining the assistant coaching staff of the TJ girls basketball team last year.

Driver also played and graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 2001. These facts and his overall time within TJ athletics helped Yellow Jacket’s athletic director Luke Peterson in his decision to promote Driver to the head coach role.

"Coach Driver has a passion for TJ and for basketball," Peterson said. “He has a plan to strengthen the program from the elementary level up through our high school program. I am

excited for his work to begin, especially right now during summer development.”

The Yellow Jackets finished with a record of 2-20 last season.