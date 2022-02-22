Prep Bowling: Bowling Titans! LC girls win state title

WATERLOO – The Lewis Central girls bowling team won the Class 2A state bowling championship at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

The state title match between sixth-seeded Lewis Central and eighth-seeded Newton featured two teams that entered the afternoon as underdogs. However, the Titans rolled through the Cardinals in a 3-0 sweep to leave no doubt and claim the championship.

“This has been an unbelievable season,” Titans coach Paul Renshaw said. “We started slowly today, but the girls just kept gaining momentum throughout the year and once we found out they changed the format of how this tournament would be, we felt like the new format suited us well.

“We’re not the team with the highest averages, but if you give us a best of five situation like this with anyone in the state, I have every belief that no one will beat us.”

The Titans immediately faced an uphill battle in the quarterfinals, which was against defending Class 2A state champion Le Mars. The Titans defeated the Bulldogs 3-1 after winning the first two games and the fourth game in a best of five series to advance to the semifinals.

The Titans then took on fellow Hawkeye 10 member Denison-Schleswig. The Titans bowled a 222, 173, and 205 in that order to sweep the Monarchs and advance to the championship round.

“I think just the team morale got us going,” Titans junior Aleesha Oden said. “We focused on keeping a good attitude and not letting a split or open frame affect the entire game and it led us to this run.”

The Titans took on Newton, who swept top-seeded Keokuk in the quarterfinals and beat fourth-seeded Western Dubuque 3-2 to earn their way to the finals.

Lewis Central bowled a 205, 169, and 161 in that order to top the Cardinals in a 3-0 sweep for the Class 2A title.

“This is crazy,” Titan senior Callie Williams said. “It feels really good and it’s very exciting. I wasn’t expecting this at all. This was my first year going out so winning a state title is just amazing.

“We knew midway through that 10th frame that we won and while we were excited to win it, it’s still kind of sad to know the season is over. But, you can’t finish any better than this, so we’re really excited.”

After their first glance at their number six seed, the Titans looked to just get out and have fun as they went into their first match against Le Mars. However, after eliminating the defending champs, Oden and Williams said that’s when the teams truly began thinking, “Why not them?”

“It’s just unreal,” Oden said. “To be honest, I thought we were just going to come in and have fun, but after the 15 baker games and seeing that we were sitting at sixth we saw that we were down by about 300 pins from the first seed, and faced the defending champ right away. After getting up 2-0 on Le Mars, we just knew that we could do anything so this feels great.”

Williams and Oden will also be two of the four girls who will compete at the Class 2A individual state tournament on Wednesday with teammates Faith Renshaw and Sophia Klopenstine.

The Titans will graduate two seniors from this year’s team but will return four bowlers from this championship team. After making a run this season Renshaw and the Titans are ready the begin working to defend the title already.

“Callie is a soccer player and this was her first year bowling with us,” Renshaw said. “She really improved as the year went on. She averaged an 85 in tryouts and then worked her way up to 156 at varsity and is now a state champion.

“Addee (Murray) is a great kid, comes from a great family and I’m so glad we could send her out as a state champion. If any of those kids deserved this it was her.

“We’ll have quite a core coming back. Having four of the six back will be big and then we’ll add about two or three freshmen that have been bowling that have ranged between 160 to 200. So, we plan on picking up where we left off here. Next season should be a lot of fun.”