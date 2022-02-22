Prep Bowling: Champion! St. Albert's Denny wins individual title; Piskorski places third

WATERLOO — St. Albert junior bowler Adam Denny was crowned the Class 1A individual state champion at Maple Lanes in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

“The feeling is just indescribable,” Denny said. “There’s nothing like this feeling. I went and won a couple of great games. I wasn’t the best bowler coming in, but I came away with the trophy today. This is amazing.”

After watching his senior teammate Hadyn Piskorski fall in the semis, Denny was tasked with the bowler who denied his teammate a shot at the finals — Sigourney-Keota’s Brock Alderson.

Denny took advantage of three total open frames from his opponent to run away with the Class 1A individual state title in a 270-181 win.

Seeing his teammate fall in a close battle with Alderson in the semis was a motivator for Denny.

“Haydn’s match really motivated me,” Denny said. “Hadyn was the hero today. He bowled great in the qualifiers and earned the third seed. It was sad to see him lose by a pin, but knowing I got to play his opponent next was a big motivator.”

Denny said taking advantage of Alderson’s open frames was key to earning his title.

“Being a bowler, you can’t stress how big open frames are,” Denny said. ”You have to close every frame, if someone leaves an open frame the door is wide open.”

Denny entered the individual tournament as the four seed after bowling a 712 in the three-game qualifying round and in the first bracket round faced a tough opponent in Clarke’s Ashton Giza, who bowled a 299 in the second of three qualifying games.

Denny triumph over Giza by just two pins, 279-277.

In the semifinals, Denny faced eight-seed Lucas Ihrig from Maquoketa, who upset the top-seeded bowler in the quarterfinal round. Denny advanced to the finals after defeating Ihrig 221-167.

Denny, a junior, will return to the Falcon’s bowling team next season and said he not only looks to defend his title next season but also has other big goals he wants to accomplish with his teammates next season.

“That would be ideal,” Denny said of a team title. “I’d love to repeat as the champion, and I also want to win a team championship next year first.”

The championship match was almost a contest between two Falcon bowlers. As in, just one pin away close.

Piskorski had a shot to end the match with if he’d rolled three strikes in the tenth frame, but bowled a strike and spare to close his semifinal performance, which left the door cracked for Alderson who needed and indeed hit three strikes in the tenth to steal the win over Piskorski, 258-257.

After the tough defeat Piskorski competed in the consolation match for third place against Ihrig. Piskorski was pleased to end his Falcon career with a 182-176 win to earn third place.

“Honestly, I’m just happy I made it into the bracket,” Piskorski said. “One of my goals this year was to finish in the top 10 or eight out of the 32 bowlers. I thought making it into the bracket was the best-case scenario.

“I knew (Alderson) was one of the best bowlers in the state and I started strong in the front half of our match, but then I spared in the seventh and eighth frame to give him a shot.”

After seeing the team tournament end bitterly for his squad, Falcons coach Mike Klusman said is proud of how Piskorski earned a win to end his career and is thrilled for Denny winning the title, and even more thrilled to know the Class 1A individual champ will be back next season.

“What a day,” Klusman said. “That was an incredible run. These were absolutely amazing performances by both bowlers and to be honest, I’m speechless right now with what all just happened. I’m so proud of our program, and it just goes to show you how hard these boys push each other.

“When the lights are the brightest and everyone is watching and you step up and perform like that, for Adam to be state champ and Hadyn to earn third, it’s an awesome feeling. I’m so happy for them and their families and this bowling program.”

Top Eight Boys individuals after qualifying round

1. Will Vanderbilt, Central DeWitt, 767

2. Brock Alderson, Sigourney-Keota, 753

3. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert, 739

4. Adam Denny, St. Albert, 712

5. Ashton Giza, Clarke, 703

6. Cody Huinker, Waukon, 691

7. Cael Bohlen, Charles City, 684

8. Lucas Ihrig, Maquoketa, 681