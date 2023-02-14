For the second consecutive year, the St. Albert boys bowling team qualified for the state bowling tournament in Waterloo next week.

The Falcons finished with a team score of 3319 to claim the district title for the second consecutive year, thus earning a trip back to the state tournament. Of course, no such feat was accomplished without moments of adversity but coaches Mike Klusman, and Justin Pekney are proud of the guys for competing their way back to state.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Falcons co-coach Mike Klusman said. “This was definitely not an easy journey. That Gilbert team is a very good team, and hats off to that program. Somehow, some way we were able to beat them, and it’s a shame they won’t be representing at state too. That’s a top-five bowling program there, and we’re very fortunate to come out on top. I couldn’t be happier with my guys.”

“It’s amazing to officially make it back-to-back,” Falcons co-coach Justin Pekny said. “This is a credit to the boys who are putting in all the hard work and dedication to the program and St. Albert, and I’m very happy for them.”

Gilbert was the second-place team with a score of 3037.

In addition to the team qualifying, the Falcons also had three individuals qualify for state. Jackson Wigington was the individual district champion after bowling a 694 through three games.

“It feels amazing, I don’t what else to say or how else to describe it,” Wigington said. “It just feels really good a lot of us were shooting really well, but it’s tough that they only take four. I wish all six of us could go individually because any of us could do it on any given day.”

At the runner-up spot was Cole Pekny with a 680, and finally, Adam Denny earned the fourth and final spot to officially return to state to have a chance to defend his individual state title. However the feeling was slightly bittersweet as his teammate who finished five pins behind him, thus fell short of making the tournament.

“It feels good to earn a spot back, but it’s also a bit solemn,” Denny said. “Obviously, not everyone on our team can go, and I had to beat out my best friend by five pins for this spot. So there’s some sentimental value that goes into it because you’d rather go to state with that person instead of them.”

Only the top four individuals qualify for the state tournament in Class 1A compared to the top eight qualifying in Classes 2A and 3A.

With a state tournament appearance officially on the horizon, the Falcons go in with the same goal as last year. But after falling short in the fashion they did in the first round of the tournament, the Falcons are heading East with some extra motivation this time.

“It’s really hard to get there,” Klusman said. “It’s even harder to win it. Still, we felt like we left a championship table last year, and our motivation all year has been to get back to the tournament and give ourselves a chance to redeem ourselves. I like our chances, it’s still tough to win, but we’re a chip in a chair, and we’re one of eight teams that still have a chance.”

“Last year definitely gives us some motivation,” Pekny added. “If we have a better understanding of what we need to do better this year to overcome last year, I think this team can do big things next week.”

After leading the state in various numbers, the bowlers feel confident about heading over and this time plan to bring home the hardware.

“Obviously, last year we got the one seed, and things happened and didn’t go our way,” Wigington said. “It’s definitely in our minds, but regardless of who gets the breaks, we’re going to stay focused. This year, we’re going to take it back, we’re going for that state championship this year.”

“One hundred percent we’re not going back to state just to lose in the first round again,” Denny said. “I can tell you that, we’re not going to go and lose to someone we feel we shouldn’t. I feel like we shouldn’t lose. We’ve led the state in every category all year and we deserve it. So we’re going to work one hundred percent in these next few practices, and it’s going to be worth it.”

Notably, Tri-Center placed sixth n the district with a team score of 1651. The Trojan's best bowler was Matt Stowe with a score of 391.

In Class 3A, Abraham Lincoln had three bowlers qualify for the individual state tournament next weekend.

Bennett Olsen will return to state after finishing as the individual district runner-up. Also going back to state this year is Eric McCoy, who placed fifth overall as an individual, and Joshua Shamblen just squeaked in at the eighth and final place to earn a trip to Waterloo.

The Lynx as a team finished in third place in their district with a team score of 2902, thus barely missing the state tournament by one position.

In Class 2A, Lewis Central had Caleb Hodtwalker qualify as an individual for state, and Kendall Bell qualified for Thomas Jefferson with a score of 680 through three games to finnish as the district's runner-up.

The state bowling tournaments will take place in Waterloo, starting on Monday through Wednesday. The individual tournaments take place at Maple Lanes Bowling Center, and team tournaments take place at Cadillac XBC. See below for further state tournament details.

Monday, Feb. 20

Class 1A Team

Class 3A Individual

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 2A Team

Class 1A Individual

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Class 3A Team

Class 2A Individual