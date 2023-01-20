PREP BOWLING: Falcons and Saintes win triangular

The St. Albert boys and girls bowling teams each won a Thursday triangular at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Saintes set a new team score school record of 2670 as they defeated Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central in their half of the triangular. Lexi Narmi had the team's high and tournament-high score of 428 and Bailey Secrest had the team and tournament’s second-best score of 415, and Sophie Sheffield bowled a 333 for the Saintes.

Lewis Central earned second place with a team score of 2529 as Aleesha Oden led the Titans with a score of 385. Thomas Jefferson finished third with a score of 2052 and was led by Kendall Carnes with a 355.

The St. Albert boys completed the school sweep of the event as the Falcons finished with a score of 3319. Cole Pekny led the charge with a 492, Jackson Wigington bowled a 480, and Evan White finished with a 459.

Lewis Central placed second as a team with a score of 2876 and was led by Caleb Hodtwalker with a 476. Thomas Jefferson took third with a team score of 2512 and had Kendall Bell lead the way with a 424.