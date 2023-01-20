 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

PREP BOWLING: Falcons and Saintes win triangular

  • 0
012123-cbn-spo-bowling-p1

The St. Albert girls bowling team is all smiles after setting another school record for best team score.

 Photo Courtesy of St. Albert Bowling

The St. Albert boys and girls bowling teams each won a Thursday triangular at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Saintes set a new team score school record of 2670 as they defeated Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central in their half of the triangular. Lexi Narmi had the team's high and tournament-high score of 428 and Bailey Secrest had the team and tournament’s second-best score of 415, and Sophie Sheffield bowled a 333 for the Saintes.

Lewis Central earned second place with a team score of 2529 as Aleesha Oden led the Titans with a score of 385. Thomas Jefferson finished third with a score of 2052 and was led by Kendall Carnes with a 355.

The St. Albert boys completed the school sweep of the event as the Falcons finished with a score of 3319. Cole Pekny led the charge with a 492, Jackson Wigington bowled a 480, and Evan White finished with a 459.

People are also reading…

Lewis Central placed second as a team with a score of 2876 and was led by Caleb Hodtwalker with a 476. Thomas Jefferson took third with a team score of 2512 and had Kendall Bell lead the way with a 424.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert