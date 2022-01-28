Prep Bowling: Falcons and Titan girls defend city bowling titles

The St. Albert boys team and Lewis Central girls team won the city bowling tournament Friday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, a repeat for both squads.

The Falcons scored 3,085 and the girls scored 2,589.

L.C. junior Aleesha Oden was the individual champion with 416 as a score.

“It feels great,” Oden said. “I think we all did amazing today. But after coming up just short (Individually) last year, it feels really good to be on top this year.”

Adam Denny with St. Albert was the individual city champion, with 448 pins through two games.

“It’s a really special award,” Denny said. “Coming out here, I bowled my shot and I adjusted with the lanes and I was feeling good today and came out on top.”

Through the first two games, the St. Albert boys led the group with 2,066, just one pin over Thomas Jefferson, who was in second after two games.

As the team went into the baker games, St. Albert pulled away from the Yellow Jackets, who through the five baker games tacked on a score of 789 to St. Albert’s 1,019. This allowed the Falcons to run away with the city boy's bowling title for the second year in a row.

“You could feel the excitement in the air today,” St. Albert coach Mike Klusman said. “There’s a lot of good bowlers here today and the competition was pretty intense because of that. We knew we only had one pin on T.J. heading into the bakers. We really pride ourselves on our baker games. The boys shot right around our goal again thus grabbed and hung on to the lead. Considering the rest of the competition here, it’s a great accomplishment for these boys.”

“We still didn’t bowl our best game today, but we still did really good and held off the other teams today,” Denny added.

The team that picked up the most momentum through the baker games on the girls side was Lewis Central with 1,045. That score through baker games allowed Lewis Central to sneak by the Jackets for second.

The Lewis Central girls team also defended their city title as they posted the best two-game score and baker scores among the four squads. Titans coach Paul Renshaw was happy to see his girls defend the title and is liking how his boys team is coming along just two weeks before districts.

“The boys’ baker games just keep getting better each day,” Renshaw said. “We’ve picked up a lot more of our spares and if we can find a way to get more of those spare with our individuals we can really make some noise.

"But, it’s nice to see the girls reclaim the city title and see them also growing as the season goes on. I like how we're bowling right now and it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens when we go into districts with these teams.”

“We all bowled amazing,” Oden added. “It’s nice to see our work pay off. We kind of expected this to happen by comparing scores in the past, we knew we still had to bowl well, but it was still nice to see it all come together.”

Klusman also spoke about the continuing growth of the girl team who placed second in the girl's tournament.

“The girls are getting close,” Klusman said. “I keep telling them we are on the cusp of going from 2,100 to 2,400 and being more competitive with some of the elite teams in Iowa.”

Listed below are the full team results of the city bowling tournament.

Boys

St. Albert 3,085

Lewis Central 2,943

Thomas Jefferson 2,854

Abraham Lincoln 2,835

Top Five Individuals

Adam Denny, St. Albert, 448

Ryan Smith, Thomas Jefferson, 438

Sam Shanno, Thomas Jefferson, 438

Eli Dross, Thomas Jefferson 432

Evan White St. Albert, 430

Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson, 430

Girls

Lewis Central 2,589

St. Albert 2,108

Thomas Jefferson 1,954

Abraham Lincoln 1,903

Top Five Individuals

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central, 416

McKenna Rethmeier, Abraham Lincoln, 375

Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central, 362

Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central, 351

Lexi Narmi, St. Albert, 331