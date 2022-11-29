 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP BOWLING

PREP BOWLING: Falcons start bowling season strong

St. Albert Logo

The St. Albert boys bowling team opened their season with a win as Evan White bowled a perfect 300 in his second individual game on Monday in a triangular at the Thunderbowl against Clarinda and Tri-Center.

Notably, the Saintes placed second in their season-opening contest with a school record score of 2,467, and Tri-Center placed third in both the boy's and girls' competitions.

The St. Albert boys finished with a score of 318, leading the team was White with a two-game score of 494 including the perfect 300 score in his second game after bowling 194 in game one.

Junior Cole Pekny followed with a 429, the third-best score came from senior Jackson Wigington with a 423. Senior Adam Denny was fourth with a 419, and junior Beau Sweet rounded out the top five with a 396.

The Saintes, on the historic day, was led by freshman Bailey Secrest who had a 345 two-game score, Alexis Narmi was second with a 342, junior Olivia Gardner was third with a 335, Sophie Sheffield followed with a 326, and Georgie Bohnet had a 323.

Leading the Trojan boys were Revin Bruck with a 238 and leading the T.C. girls was Becca Thayer who bowled a 334.

Lynx and Jackets split openers

The Lynx and Yellow Jacket bowling teams split the boy's and girl's openers. The Lynx defeated the Yellow Jackets in the boys contest 2,767-2,072, while the Yellow Jackets beat the Lynx in the girls game 1,986-1,427.

In the boy's competition, Carter Schwiesow led the Lynx with a 434, Trenton Tallman followed with a 398, Eric McCoy and Bennett Olsen each finished with 360, and Thomas Stark rounded out the top five with a 308.

Kendall Bell led the Yellow Jackets and all bowlers with a competition-best 447 and Ryan Smith was second on the team with a 366.

For the ladies, Megan Calloway led the Yellow Jackets and all bowlers with a score of 308, Tara Downing was second with a 271, Tali Dross finished with a 267, Chassidy Brittain scored a 266, Baileigh Shanno capped off the top five with a 247.

Regan Minor led A.L. with a score of 213 with her teammate Kaci Wohlers giving the second-best score on the team with 198.

Tags

