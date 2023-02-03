The St. Albert Falcon bowling team edged past LeMars by a single pin to win Friday’s, Abraham Lincoln Baker Bash.

In a tournament where nine total teams played 15 baker games, the Falcons made every throw count as they won the boy's tournament with a score of 3211, just one pin better than the runner-up LeMars who bowled a 3210 for the day.

The Falcons saved their best score for the day on their 15th game where the team bowled a 243, but never bowled lower than 169, and bowled 201 or better through 13 of the 15 baker games.

Notably, Lewis Central finished fourth with 2887, Abraham Lincoln placed fifth with 2769, and Thomas Jefferson placed seventh after bowling 2393 for the day.

On the girl's side, LeMars took the gold with a score of 2748. St. Albert had a solid day coming in second with a score of 2629. Lewis Central came in fourth with a score of 2352, Thomas Jefferson placed sixth with 2105, and Abraham Lincoln finished eighth with 1642.

Boys

1. St. Albert, 3211

2. LeMars, 3210

3. Shenandoah, 3039

4. Lewis Central, 2887

5. Abraham Lincoln, 2769

6. Clarinda, 2748

7. Thomas Jefferson, 2393

8. Harlan, 2181

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2140

Girls

1. LeMars, 2748

2. St. Albert, 2629

3. Clarinda, 2493

4. Lewis Central, 2352

5. Shenandoah, 2227

6. Thomas Jefferson, 2105

7. Harlan, 1982

8. Abraham Lincoln, 1642

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1620